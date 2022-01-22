ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bari Weiss tells Bill Maher that COVID restrictions and closure of schools will be seen as a 'moral crime' by younger generations and says we MUST return to normal life

By James Gordon For Dailymail.com
 7 days ago

Journalist and author Bari Weiss has said that life must return to normal while noting that younger generations will see school closures and restrictions brought in during the pandemic as a 'catastrophic moral crime'.

Speaking on Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday night, the Substack journalist declared that she is 'done with covid!'

'We were told you get the vaccine, you get the vaccine and you get back to normal. And we haven't gotten back to normal. And it's ridiculous at this point,' Weiss began on the HBO show.

'I know that so many of my liberal and progressive friends are with me on this and they do not want to say it out loud because they are scared to be called anti-vaxxed or to be called science denial or to be smeared as a Trumper,' Weiss explained.

Journalist Bari Weiss has said life need to return to normal and restrictions end calling the pandemic a 'catastrophic moral crime'

'I'm sorry, but if you believe the science, you will look at the data that we did not have two years ago and you will find out that cloth masks do not do anything. You will realize that you can show your vaccine passport at a restaurant and still be asymptomatic in carrying Omicron. And you realize, most importantly, that this will be remembered by the younger generation as a catastrophic moral crime.'

Weiss noted how remote learning was undoubtedly having a detrimental effect to pupils that are still subjected to lessons over Zoom.

A school in Flint, Michigan recently announced there would be indefinite' virtual learning'. Weiss said that it was leading to growing incidents of self-harm among young girls. That is why we need to end the lockdowns and declare it a pandemic of bureaucracy,' she said.

Weiss then stated how she was concerned about the amount of misinformation floating around.

Speaking on HBO's Real Time with Bill Marr, pictured, Weiss suggested that remote learning is having a negative effect on children's mental health

Last week, liberal Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor incorrectly claimed during a hearing on President Biden's vaccine mandate that 100,000 children in the U.S. with Covid-19 are in 'serious condition.'

The justice, appointed by former President Obama, also claimed that Omicron is 'just as deadly' as the Delta variant for the unvaccinated.

Studies have shown the Omicron variant to be more infectious but less virulent than past strains of Covid-19.

It also forced CDC Director Rochelle Walensky to correct Sotomayor's numbers claim during a segment of Fox News Sunday.

'The number is not 100,000. It's roughly 3500 in hospitals now?' asked host Bret Baier.

'Yes - while pediatric hospitalizations are rising, they're still about 15 fold less than hospitalizations of our older age or age demographic,' Walinsky stated.

Liberal Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor incorrectly claimed during a hearing on President Biden's vaccine mandate that 100,000 children in the U.S. with Covid-19 are in 'serious condition'
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky corrected Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor's incorrect claim that there are 100,000 pediatric COVID hospitalizations last Sunday

Sotomayor's egregious miscalculation - which can be easily debunked with data reported by the CDC.

'There is misinformation and not just on podcasts and the internet. It's also on cable news,' Weiss said

'The Democrats are supposed to be the party of the little guy… You know what the Democrats are now comfortable with, or seemingly comfortable with? A two-tiered system in which the haves get to go into a restaurant, laugh with their friends for hours and the people serving them are masked and wearing gloves.

'Where they get to walk, as AOC did, at the Met Gala while in the background the staff looked like they were in The Handmaid's Tale. I mean, this is, this is a look that is unbelievably detrimental to them.'

Comments / 53

Sandi Baker
5d ago

Oh yes the children will remember, but not the way she claims. When they talk about the what shutdown the country, the economy problems and the shutdown of schools. When they are in their fifties after getting some real life consequences. They will remember Biden as the weakest President in history.

Reply
14
Colin Arp
6d ago

We all warned you it WAS ABOUT CONTROL ALL ALONG. If you thought the government would willingly give back the power it sized, you are naive. If you also think that the government does these lockdowns and covid rules to 'protect everyone', you're naive.

Reply
13
Kev Adamchak
6d ago

normal..? what is that word really mean. is comfortable to say normal. but isn't it maybe an oxymoron type of word..Normal is soo done.. right?let's create a new normal since the old is out...

Reply(8)
7
