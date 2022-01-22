ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne Rooney's return to Everton 'could be blocked by Farhad Moshiri' as the Toffees owner remains unconvinced over the Derby boss's credentials, leaving the board split

By Isabel Baldwin For Mailonline
 7 days ago

The Everton board are said to be split over offering Wayne Rooney the position in the hotseat at Goodison Park.

The Toffees are continuing their search for Rafa Benitez's replacement after the club sacked the Spanish manager last week following a 2-1 defeat to Norwich City.

Chairman Bill Kenwright is believed to want to bring former Everton hero Rooney back to Merseyside but owner Farhad Moshiri has his doubts reportedly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YIPA1_0dt0mFUd00
The Everton board are split over offering Wayne Rooney (pictured) the manager's job
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tlc87_0dt0mFUd00
The 36-year-old has been linked with the job following Rafael Benitez's dismissal last week

The Blues chief could block the move to appoint the 36-year-old as he remains unconvinced over his credentials, according to The Sun.

Rooney has been in charge of in-crisis Derby for just over a year, battling to keep the Rams up after his side were handed a 21-point deduction for going into administration.

The former Toffees striker has been linked with the job following Benitez's dismissal.

But Moshiri is believed to be wary of the Rams boss's lack of experience as the club look to bring in a manager to steady the ship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46UNse_0dt0mFUd00
Bill Kenwright (left) reportedly wants to bring Rooney back to Goodison but Farhad Moshiri (right) has his doubts over the Rams boss's credentials

Rooney has not distanced himself from the role, however, despite insisting his focus in on Derby's survival battle.

'I was brought up as an Everton supporter and I am flattered to be brought up in these conversations.

'Everton know that to have any communication with me they need to contact the administrators.

'I see the speculation. I know everyone loves a good fairytale but there has been no approach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09R5up_0dt0mFUd00
Rooney's stock has risen after keeping the Rams in contention for survival in the Championship despite being docked 21 points for entering administration

'My focus is solely on Derby County.'

Meanwhile, caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson insisted he was the 'best man' for the job.

'There will be many, many managers who are qualified to manage Everton,' said Ferguson. 'They will have more trophies, experience and things like that.

'But right now – because we have lost a manager such a short period of time ago – right now I would probably be the best man to take it on.'

Sports
