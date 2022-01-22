ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozark Recap: Thin Blood

By Brian Tallerico
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe penultimate episode of this half-season of Ozark tracks dual family betrayals — that of Omar and his nephew, Javi, and that of Wendy and her son, Jonah. One could even toss the death of Frank Cosgrove on this pile in that it doesn’t happen if his son doesn’t work a...

showbizjunkies.com

‘Ozark’ Season 4 Episode 1 Recap: “The Beginning of the End”

The final season of Netflix’s award-winning original series Ozark starts off with a bang. A literal one. The Byrdes are traveling in their minivan engaging in small talk when a semitruck heads right toward them. In an attempt to try and avoid crashing head on with the semi, Marty (Jason Bateman) swerves. The minivan then flips several times, landing on its side on the side of the road.
Ozark Season-Premiere Recap: When a Stranger Calls

The season premiere of the first half of the final season of Netflix’s hit Ozark strikes a solemn, foreboding tone. It’s like watching people sink into quicksand as the downfall of the Byrde family feels inevitable with each passing episode. The opening flash-forward shows a seemingly happy Byrde family driving before they swerve to avoid an oncoming truck and go flipping off the highway, setting the stage for the rest of the season — what or who will be that truck in the life of the Byrdes? And will their downfall come from within?
Ozark Midseason-Finale Recap: The Long Goodbye

The final season of Ozark has been similar to Breaking Bad and The Sopranos. The protagonists have faced problem after problem, solving one in time only for another to arise. It’s Whack-A-Mole plotting wherein one problem is solved and another one pops up. All of these shows have a “one step forward, two steps back” structure near the end, in which it feels like the characters think they’re escaping but don’t realize they’re getting pulled backward toward their doom. What is basically the season finale — there’s no word on when Part 2 of this fourth and final season will air, but it’s logical to presume it’s in another Emmy year, so the Fall or Winter seems likely — has a number of these fake-outs. Omar thinks he’s making the deal to change his life; Javi thinks he’s going to run things his way; the Byrdes think they are finally moving back to Chicago; Darlene & Wyatt think they will live happily ever after. They’re all wrong. No one in this world can plan for tomorrow.
Fans React To ‘Ozark’ Season 4

Now that the first part of the fourth and final season of Ozark has been released this weekend (January 21), fans of the drama series were quick to binge the seven episodes. It’s only natural that Twitter had a lot to say so far about the award-winning series. See what folks had to say below. (No spoilers!)
11 Burning Questions About Ozark’s Final Act

The first half of the fourth and final season of Netflix’s Ozark premiered Friday, and many fans have already binged all seven episodes and moved on to considering all the ramifications of what they’ve seen. Netflix hasn’t announced a date for the conclusion of the saga of Marty and Wendy Byrde, but it’s unlikely we’ll see how things wrap up before summer. That leaves plenty of time to stew over some of the questions lingering after the midseason finale. Here are 11 of the biggest ones.
‘Ozark’ Returns, ‘As We See It’ on Prime Video, ‘Blue Bloods’ Confessional Crisis, ‘Fraggle Rock’

It’s the beginning of the end for Netflix’s signature drama Ozark, with the first half of its final season. Jason Katims (Friday Night Lights, Parenthood) presents As We See It, a moving dramedy about three young roommates on the spectrum. Blue Bloods tackles a case complicated by the church’s confessional seal. Apple TV+ brings back Jim Henson’s beloved Fraggle Rock characters in a new series.
Ozark is back in all its brooding, blood-soaked, brilliant glory

The dark Netflix series kicks off its final season with a binge-worthy cavalcade of crime and corruption. The first part of the fourth and final season of 'Ozark', the hit Netflix show about a Middle American family that launders money for a murderous drug cartel, is finally here. 'Ozark', much...
Is ‘Ozark’ Really Filmed in the Ozarks?

If you’re wondering if the Netflix hit series “Ozark” gets filmed in the Missouri location where it’s based, the answer is nope. Sorry, it seems like all filming location roads go through Georgia these days? Why, well, the state government darn near spend billions on film productions to come to their state. They spend more money than California, New York, and even Canada to luring movies and TV shows across those peachy state lines.
And Just Like That … Recap: Put a Ring on It

So this is what’s happening? This is how we’re doing this? Miranda is just blowing up her life and running from the wreckage to go get her fairy-tale ending, and (1) we don’t even get to see the moment that last week’s episode was all leading up to, and (2) there are literally zero consequences here? Things are just proceeding as normal. We don’t know exactly how soon the events of “No Strings Attached” take place after Miranda asks Steve for a divorce, but it certainly seems a little too soon for Steve and Brady to stroll into Miranda’s women’s shelter volunteer event and be so well adjusted, doesn’t it? We don’t even get some sort of family meeting with Brady? Yes, that’s the point I’m at with this show — I am asking for Brady’s opinion on things. It is the very lowest point, admittedly. I guess I shouldn’t be that surprised since this is the same show that gave Miranda a drinking problem for a few episodes, had her quit cold turkey, and never mentions it again. I’m not one to wish for my characters to suffer, but where are the consequences? Or, at least, some acknowledgment that these things are hard and it doesn’t always work out so perfectly. Who knows, maybe next week’s finale will just be littered with consequences. I doubt it, but a girl can dream.
‘Ozark’s “Sanctified” Is an Audio Masterpiece

Heading into the midseason finale of Ozark Season 4, it was clear that “Sanctified” was going to be good. How could it not be? With the head of the Navarro Cartel finally negotiating his freedom with the FBI, this was the chapter Ozark has been building to for years. Yet not even those high expectations could prepare viewers for how vulnerable, delicate, and inspired director Robin Wright‘s second episode was. “Sanctified” is an exercise in absence — the absence of expected conversations, visuals, and sound itself. In the cracks of that silence rests one of the most devastating episodes in Ozark‘s history. Spoilers ahead.
7 Shows Like ‘Ozark’

Finishing a new installment of Ozark is a bittersweet thing. Of course, it’s exciting and gratifying to see how the Byrde family wormed their way out of their latest horrible predicament. But after watching the high-stakes, high-energy lives of Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney), other TV shows can feel sort of blah. Who cares about Paris Hilton’s wedding dress when you just sat through seven hours of wall-to-wall anxiety?
