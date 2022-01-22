ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta Sigma Theta, Inc. president dies after recent illness

By Carson Burns
 6 days ago

The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. announced the passing of their ‘beloved’ National President and Chair of the National Board of Directors, Cheryl A. Hickmon on Thursday.

Hickmon passed away on January 20 after battling a “recent illness,” according to a post on the sorority’s Facebook page.

The organization wrote that Hickmon was a devoted member of Delta Sigma Theta since 1982 and served in various capacities at the chapter, regional and national levels before being elected National President.

“She is remembered not only for her role as a leader but for being a colleague, friend, and most of all, sister. The entire sisterhood of Delta Sigma Theta, Inc. mourns the loss of President Hickmon,” continued the Facebook post.

Hickmon was elected National President in November 2021. You can read more about Hickmon in her biography on the sorority’s website .

