MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local organization hosted a successful fundraiser Saturday night. East Mississippi Animal Rescue hosted their Barks, Bags, and Bingo tonight. All funds that were raised tonight will go towards paying for the care of all the animals in their shelter. We spoke to one member of the animal rescue and she said that this gives them a great chance to reach out to the community to help find animals new homes.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 6 DAYS AGO