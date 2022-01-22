Sabres' Will Butcher: Sidelined with upper-body issue

The Senators confirmed that Josh Norris would not return to Thursday’s game after sustaining an upper-body injury. His injury happened in the first period of the Senators game against the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov hit an off-balanced Norris into the end boards as the two raced toward the puck in the Carolina corner. Norris had 4:42 of ice-time before he was forced to leave the game.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO