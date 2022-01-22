ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sabres' Will Butcher: Sidelined with upper-body issue

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Butcher (upper body) won't play Saturday versus Philadelphia. Butcher will...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Buffalo News

Aaron Dell suspended 3 games, causing more issues in goal for Sabres

Aaron Dell’s hit that drew the ire of the Ottawa Senators and injured their lone all-star, winger Drake Batherson, has officially created more problems in goal for the Buffalo Sabres. Dell was suspended three games Wednesday by the NHL's Department of Player Safety for lowering his shoulder and knocking...
NHL
WGR550

Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Butcher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia#Dallas
CBS Sports

Senators' Josh Norris: Exits with upper-body injury

Norris (upper body) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Hurricanes. Norris took a hit and crashed hard into the boards late in the first period. With Drake Batherson (ankle) leaving the Senators' last game, the team's forward depth is being tested recently. More information on Norris' status should surface ahead of Saturday's game versus the Ducks.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
SportsGrid

Josh Norris leaves game against the Hurricanes with an upper-body injury, will not return

The Senators confirmed that Josh Norris would not return to Thursday’s game after sustaining an upper-body injury. His injury happened in the first period of the Senators game against the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov hit an off-balanced Norris into the end boards as the two raced toward the puck in the Carolina corner. Norris had 4:42 of ice-time before he was forced to leave the game.
NHL
theathletic.com

Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr. suffers fracture in left foot vs. Warriors

Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. suffered a fracture of the fifth metatarsal on his left foot, the team announced on Tuesday. The injury occurred with seven minutes remaining in the second quarter against the Warriors on a drive to the hoop against Damion Lee. The team did not give a timetable for return.
NBA
560 The Joe

In The Panthers We Trust

Jessica Blaylock talks about The Panthers winning ways and how their build and attitude all play a part plus what is Major League Baseball doing with The Hall of Fame.
NHL
Times Leader

D’Orio earns first career AHL shutout as WBS Penguins blank Cleveland

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. It was the sixth game in 10 nights for the Penguins. And Alex D’Orio was in net for all of them. But on Friday night in Cleveland, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton goaltender still stood tall, and his defense did its best to cut down his workload.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy