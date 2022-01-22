Sabres' Will Butcher: Sidelined with upper-body issue

Aaron Dell’s hit that drew the ire of the Ottawa Senators and injured their lone all-star, winger Drake Batherson, has officially created more problems in goal for the Buffalo Sabres. Dell was suspended three games Wednesday by the NHL's Department of Player Safety for lowering his shoulder and knocking...
Erik Haula has played well centering Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak so far, but the Boston Bruins could still be in the market for a second-line center upgrade before the trade deadline. Here are five potential targets.
Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
Thursday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers ground to a half in the fourth quarter when Carmelo Anthony got into an altercation with a pair of fans at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Those fans were quickly ejected from the arena before the game resumed, ending in a victory for the 76ers.
Norris (upper body) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Hurricanes. Norris took a hit and crashed hard into the boards late in the first period. With Drake Batherson (ankle) leaving the Senators' last game, the team's forward depth is being tested recently. More information on Norris' status should surface ahead of Saturday's game versus the Ducks.
Senators left wing Tyler Ennis scored his second career hat trick in Tuesday’s win over Buffalo (his former team), but only one hat was thrown onto the ice with no fans in attendance at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.
The Senators confirmed that Josh Norris would not return to Thursday’s game after sustaining an upper-body injury. His injury happened in the first period of the Senators game against the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov hit an off-balanced Norris into the end boards as the two raced toward the puck in the Carolina corner. Norris had 4:42 of ice-time before he was forced to leave the game.
Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. suffered a fracture of the fifth metatarsal on his left foot, the team announced on Tuesday. The injury occurred with seven minutes remaining in the second quarter against the Warriors on a drive to the hoop against Damion Lee. The team did not give a timetable for return.
It was the sixth game in 10 nights for the Penguins. And Alex D'Orio was in net for all of them. But on Friday night in Cleveland, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton goaltender still stood tall, and his defense did its best to cut down his workload.
