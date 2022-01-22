Man Utd transfer news LIVE: Ronaldo injury LATEST, Erling Haaland updates, Rangnick wants Eric Ten Hag, Maguire warned

MANCHESTER UNITED star Cristiano Ronaldo has been told to STOPS his strops as they are helping no one.

The Portuguese ace, 36, threw a major hissy fit when he was hauled off in Wednesday’s 3-1 Premier League win over Brentford.

But United boss Ralf Rangnick warned: “I don’t think this will be for the benefit of anyone — not to his benefit, not to the benefit of team-mates.

“I don't blame him for that but any manager would wish it shouldn't be too emotional and also in front of the TV cameras.”

And should the five-time Ballon d'Or winner choose to stay at Man Utd this summer, he will reportedly face a 25 per cent pay cut if they don't make it into Europe's elite club competition.

Meanwhile Rangnick is reportedly keen to hire Ajax boss Eric ten Hag as the club's permanent manager this summer.

However, not everybody in the United hierarchy is said to share Rangnick's view.

Follow ALL the latest from Old Trafford with our live blog below...

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

Harry Maguire warned

Harry Maguire has been warned he has a battle to keep his place in the Manchester United team.

The United captain only starts at home to West Ham because Victor Lindelof has been given time off after a break-in at his house.

Maguire was fit to begin the 3-1 win at Brentford after a recent injury but manager Ralf Rangnick preferred to stick with the pairing of Lindelof and Raphael Varane.

The boss said: “Harry from the first day I arrived he played. He received an injury in the Burnley game and was out for the next two or three games.

“He was fully fit for the first time for the Brentford game and I explained to him that I didn’t want to change anything because I thought Victor and Rapha were doing well and their partnership was working well.

“Now with Victor being out, Harry will play from the beginning and obviously again he will be the captain of the team.

Good morning Manchester United fans

Ralf Rangnick won’t be able to bring top target Amadou Haidara, according to Bild.

United won’t sanction the signing until expensive squad players are sold or loaned out.

Utd are ‘afraid’ to rebuild their squad around Rangnick’s long-term plans and style in case they appoint a permanent manager who has a different vision.

But that could change soon as Paul Pogba is reportedly set to leave when his contract ends in the summer.

According to Marca, Real Madrid are one of the clubs heavily interested in signing Pogba.

Meanwhile, Jesse Lingard’s Old Trafford exit is seemingly imminent after Rangnick confirmed that Newcastle have made contact with the Red Devils about signing the winger.

Finally, the Red Devils have pulled out of the race to sign Erling Haaland, according to reports.

Haaland’s said to be leaning towards a summer move to Real Madrid United are ready to turn to other targets, report ESPN.

Call of Roo-ty

Wayne Rooney is so determined to strengthen relationships with Derby fans he has handed out his mobile number to them.

The Rams boss has had to deal with yet another crazy week at Pride Park as administrators try to find a new owner for the stricken club.

Rooney and his team have worked a near miracle so far by pulling the club within eight points of the safety zone despite their whopping 21-point deduction.

And this week the EFL revealed they have been told by administrators the club could run out of cash by the end of February.

Fans are so worried that the club face liquidation and at a supporters’ forum on Thursday evening there was much talk about people struggling with their mental health.

But Rooney said: "I've made contact with the supporters' club and they have my phone number now. It’s nice they have that direct line to me."

How Utd could line up vs West Ham

Cristiano Ronaldo is a doubt to start against West Ham as he battles a neck injury.

The 36-year-old was already a question mark to be in the line-up after he threw a strop and exchanged words with interim boss Ralf Rangnick on Wednesday night.

Full-backs Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw are still out, with Edinson Cavani another player that could miss the game.

Ronaldo injury latest

Cristiano Ronaldo is a doubt to face West Ham on Saturday with a neck injury.

Manager Ralf Rangnick told MUTV: "Cristiano is a question mark because he has a problem with his neck.

"He received treatment yesterday for two-three hours and we will have to wait to see how he feels today."

'Let Lingard leave' - Mills

Danny Mills has urged Man United to let Lingard join Newcastle.

Mills told Football Insider: “Why would you not let him go? If you’re not going to use him, you might as well let him go in January.

“I think this will go down to the last day of the transfer window. Then Man United will suddenly go ‘Oh, there’s no permanent offers, we’re just going to let him go for £5million’.

“What else can they do? Do they just sit there and lose £5million? That would be poor business.

“It would only be £7million or £8million if it was a permanent deal anyway. If you can get £5million in on a loan fee, take the offer.”

Lukaku's still a problem

Jamie Carragher is concerned Romelu Lukaku is a ticking timebomb and Chelsea could soon lose patience with the star man.

The Sky Sports pundit believes the striker, 28, does not really fit in at Chelsea - just like he didn't at Manchester United.

He wrote in The Telegraph: "When Romelu Lukaku signed for Chelsea, the consensus was that he was a different player to that which left Manchester United.

"Six months later, there is only one valid observation to make about his return to Stamford Bridge. He isn’t.

"All the talk about how a couple of years working with this weekend’s opponent, Antonio Conte, have elevated Lukaku’s game tactically has proven premature.

"Thomas Tuchel is managing the same striker who prompted Manchester United to run out of patience and sell him to Inter Milan.

Fernandes is 'scared' of Ronaldo

Ex-prem keeper Thomas Sorensen has suggested that Bruno Fernandes is scared to play at his best when Ronaldo's on the field with him for Man United.

Sorensen told Optus Sport‘s GegenPod: “I think it’s a mentality thing. When Bruno Fernandes doesn’t play with Ronaldo, he has that selfishness that ‘okay, I’m taking charge, I’m the man, I’m here to get the goals’ and he plays with just a different attitude

“When he plays with Ronaldo, it seems he’s more concerned elevating Ronaldo’s game than actually doing something for himself, he becomes the provider. He’s happy to take a step into the background a bit and I don’t know if that’s the right attitude.

“He needs to pick up his game, he needs to step up when Ronaldo’s on the pitch.”

United vs West Ham

Man United welcome the Hammers on Saturday, January 22 and kick-off is at 3pm GMT.

You can follow all the action right here with our live blog on SunSport from 1pm.

However, this match will not be shown on TV here in the UK.

It falls in the blanket ban on football TV coverage between 2.45pm and 5.15pm.

The ban is designed to protect attendances throughout the footbal pyramid.

Man City beat Man Utd to transfer

Man City are closing in on a deal for River Plate’s Argentina international forward Julian Alvarez.

The 21-year-old – who is rated at around £17million by his club – has previously been linked with Manchester United.

But neighbours City have moved ahead in the race for his signature.

And reports in South America suggest a deal is close.

Alvarez is likely to spend the remainder of the season with River Plate as part of the agreement.

Then City would decide whether he links up with Pep Guardiola’s squad or joins one of the other teams in the City Football Group initially.

He has enjoyed an outstanding season in Argentina – scoring 18 goals and laying on seven assists in just 21 games so far.

United pull out of Haaland race

Man United have pulled out of the race to sign Erling Haaland, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been keen on signing the striker, 21, since he played for Molde.

But with Haaland leaning towards a summer move to Real Madrid United are ready to turn to other targets, report ESPN.

And United chiefs believe they will not be able to persuade the Norwegian away from the Bernabeu.

Haaland was also targeted while he was at RB Salzburg but United lost out when he moved to Borussia Dortmund instead.

Merson slams Ronaldo

Paul Merson thinks Ronaldo owes Anthony Elanga an apology for throwing a strop when he got subbed against Brentford and stealing the youngster's shine.

Merson fumed to the Daily Star: “Cristiano Ronaldo owes Anthony Elanga a big apology.

“What he did against Brentford spoiled the youngster’s big day – and it was so childish.

“The poor kid. He starts his second Premier League game of the season, scores for Manchester United.

“Then Ronaldo gets substituted, strops off and has a hissy fit. As soon as it happened as I said to my mate: ‘You watch, you won’t even know the kid has scored now.'

“It was unbelievable for someone who’s been around the game that long to do that and take the headlines away from Elanga."

Rooney gives number to fans

Wayne Rooney is so determined to strengthen relationships with Derby fans he has handed out his mobile number to them.

The Rams boss has had to deal with yet another crazy week at Pride Park as administrators try to find a new owner for the stricken club.

Fans are so worried that the club face liquidation and at a supporters’ forum on Thursday evening there was much talk about people struggling with their mental health.

But Rooney said: “I’ve made contact with the supporters’ club and they have my phone number now. It’s nice they have that direct line to me.

“That is why this group of players and fans have come together as one. We’re trying to build a relationship between players, staff and those supporters.

“It was one of the things I wanted to improve when I came in and I think you can see that with what the fans have given us this season.”

Horses hold up Ronaldo

Ronaldo was held up by HORSES on his way into Manchester United's training ground as his team-mates were joined by their Wags at Carrington.

The 36-year-old could be seen driven into the Red Devils' training facility by his security guards - twin brothers Sergio and Jorge Ramalheiro.

But his arrival was delayed as the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's Range Rover was stuck behind two horses.

Dalot delighted with Rangnick

Diogo Dalot's delighted with the role that Rangnick has given him recently for United.

Speaking after the Red Devils 3-1 win over Brentford this week, he told Manchester Evening News: "Obviously, we have a lot of the ball, the full-backs.

"We want to build up from the back to the forward players, being very compact defensively.

"It’s been a joy to work with him and hopefully, we can improve, still improve in the next couple of weeks and build on from there, build the confidence.

"Not just me but everybody, and hopefully we can be a better team and have more and more quality games like today, especially the last half.

"Probably (this is my best moment). This is what I’ve been working for since I came here – to play more often – and it’s not easy when you play just a few games in a few months and now, with more opportunities, I think can show a bit more of myself, maybe with more confidence, give a little bit more for the team, for the club.

Alternative line-up vs West Ham

However, if Ronaldo is not passed fit for the West Ham clash, Marcus Rashford is likely to lead the line.

That's because Edinson Cavani is also a doubt, having not trained on Thursday.

Possible United line-up vs West Ham

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is a doubt to start against West Ham as he battles a neck injury.

The 36-year-old was already a question mark to be in the line-up after he threw a strop and exchanged words with interim boss Ralf Rangnick on Wednesday night.

Though with United to be without a number of players for the clash against the Hammers, it is unlikely the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will be dropped if he declares himself fit.

United eyeing Rudiger swoop

Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on Chelsea contract rebel Antonio Rudiger.

The 28-year-old is reportedly demanding that Chelsea increase their contract offer to £220,000-a-week if they want to keep him at the club.

The Blues’ initial offer of £140,000-a-week allegedly incensed the German who turned it down as he allegedly wants to be among the top 10 highest-paid players at Stamford Bridge.

And according to Marca, the defender – who’s being chased by several of Europe’s big guns as his contract’s expiration date looms – will only consider staying with the Blues if they meet his improved demands.

But Real Madrid ending their interest in the defender puts the Red Devils in pole position to capture his signature, should he choose to leave Stamford Bridge.

Ronaldo could miss Hammers game

Cristiano Ronaldo could miss Man Utd's crucial Premier League fixture against West Ham.

The Daily Mail's Chris Wheeler is reporting that the 36-year-old is 'having treatment on a neck injury' and is a doubt.

Edinson Cavani didn't train on Thursday either.

Lindelof’s wife and kids left terrified

Manchester United star Victor Lindelof's wife and kids were left terrified as burglars raided their home while he was playing against Brentford.

The defender's wife Maja Lindelof posted the traumatic news from Wednesday night to her Instagram.

She and her two young children were forced to hide and lock themselves in a room while thugs raided their home in Manchester.

The Manchester United centre-back, 27, was playing away at Brentford at the time - helping the team win 3-1.

Businesswoman Maja wrote on social media: "During Victor's game this Wednesday night we had a break-in at our house in Manchester.

"I was home alone with both kids but we managed to hide and lock ourselves in a room before they entered our house."

Champions League fallout

Cristiano Ronaldo's wages will drop by 25 per cent if Manchester United fail to qualify for the Champions League, according to reports.

The Red Devils star currently earns £480,000 a week at Old Trafford - which works out as nearly £25million a year.

But, according to The Athletic, if Ralf Rangnick's men do not finish in the top four or win the Champions League then his wages could fall to £360,000.

However, the report also adds that Man Utd sometimes have 'more tapered agreements for individual players' so Ronaldo could avoid the significant wage reduction.

Rangnick confirms Newcastle interest in Lingard

Ralf Rangnick confirmed Newcastle's interest in Jesse Lingard.

The German said: "Regarding Jesse, it's the same as quite a few other players, he's a really good player, it's normal at other clubs, Newcastle showed interest in him but I am not the one dealing with that.

"If you ask me now what will happen in the next 10 days I cannot answer that question, I'm afraid.

"As I said, it's the question of what does the player want, what other options does he have, does he have the chance to get game time, I cannot answer for him, it has to be done by the players.

"He's a very good player, a technical player. Here at Manchester United it's not so easy, we have other players who can play in that position and we cannot change from one game to another five or six positions."

Haaland no-go

Manchester United will not move for in-demand striker Erling Haaland.

According to ESPN, United will target other strikers after hearing Haaland's first choice is Spanish giants Real Madrid.

United currently have Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Elanga and Mason Greenwood on their books.

The Norwegian is believed to have a £64million release clause.

Rice a wanted man

West Ham’s Declan Rice is a wanted man, with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea eyeing potential moves.

The England regular could cost £100million, though.

Rangnick Bild bombshell

Ralf Rangnick won’t be able to bring top target Amadou Haidara, according to Bild.

United won’t sanction the signing until expensive squad players are sold or loaned out.

Utd are ‘afraid’ to rebuild their squad around Rangnick’s long-term plans and style in case they appoint a permanent manager who has a different vision.

Rangnick’s role also hasn’t been properly defined, despite having a two-year contract and an ‘advisory role’ lined up.

Rangnick would like to work with Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, but there’s conflict over whether the Dutchman is the right fit.