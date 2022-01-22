ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watch Brentford boss Thomas Frank SENT-OFF for squaring up to Wolves stars sparking brawl after action-packed thriller

By Jack Figg
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qJYna_0dt0koPC00

BRENTFORD boss Thomas Frank was SENT-OFF following an altercation with Wolves players.

The manager fumed after his side lost 2-1 at home to Wolves, with Ruben Neves' 78th-minute strike deciding the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=185nTO_0dt0koPC00
Thomas Frank was sent-off following an altercation with Wolves players Credit: AP

And tempers were still flaring after the final whistle with opposing players clashing on the pitch.

Manager Frank even appeared to square up to midfielder Joao Moutinho, who had opened the scoring.

But the Bees manager continued to contest with the officials and was eventually shown dismissed from the field.

The red card brought an end to a dramatic and eventful match, which had to be halted after a DRONE was flown above the stadium.

After finally getting back underway, Moutinho broke the deadlock in the 48th minute with a fine curling shot after playing a one-two with Nelson Semedo.

VAR later correctly advised referee Peter Bankes to rescind a ridiculous red card given to Toti Gomes for a foul on Kristoffer Ajer.

Brentford felt justice had been done, though, when from Bryan Mbeumo’s resulting free kick, Ivan Toney volleyed home a 71st minute equaliser.

But parity lasted just seven minutes as Neves netted with a shot from the edge of the box after being teed up by Moutinho.

Frank subbed both of his concussion subs as he tried to halt their dreadful run which has seen them lose six of their last seven top-flight matches.

But he saw red at the end after Wolves sub Adama Traore had a goal chalked off by VAR.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Xzh6_0dt0koPC00
Wolves and Brentford players clash on the pitch Credit: Getty

