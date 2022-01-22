Man Utd transfer news LIVE: Erling Haaland developments, West Ham win REACTION, Rangnick wants Ten Hag, Maguire warned

MANCHESTER UNITED ace Cristiano Ronaldo returned as the Red Devils beat West Ham 1-0 at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese ace, 36, threw a major hissy fit when he was hauled off in Wednesday’s 3-1 Premier League win over Brentford.

But United boss Ralf Rangnick warned: “I don’t think this will be for the benefit of anyone — not to his benefit, not to the benefit of team-mates.

“I don't blame him for that but any manager would wish it shouldn't be too emotional and also in front of the TV cameras.”

And should the five-time Ballon d'Or winner choose to stay at Man Utd this summer, he will reportedly face a 25 per cent pay cut if they don't make it into Europe's elite club competition.

Meanwhile Rangnick is reportedly keen to hire Ajax boss Eric ten Hag as the club's permanent manager this summer.

However, not everybody in the United hierarchy is said to share Rangnick's view.

Follow ALL the latest from Old Trafford with our live blog below...

Cole fires Rice Man Utd warning

Former pro turned pundit Joe Cole has said he 'wouldn't go' to Manchester United if he were Declan Rice.

The Red Devils are said to be keen on a move for the midfielder, who is attracting interest from a host of the Premier League's top clubs.

But Cole said on BT Sport: “I wouldn’t go if I was Declan Rice, no. I think you run the risk of going there and still not winning trophies.

“I think if Man City were on the table, you’d go there because in recent years it guarantees you trophies and I think Declan would want that.

“But for me there’s no reason for him to not stay at West Ham if the progress is still going in that [upward] pattern, but that’s for him and the owners.

“He needs better players around him at West Ham to go to that next level.”

Rangnick on for cash bonus

Manchester United broke into the top four with victory today, and Ralf Rangnick will be hoping they can stay there.

The German is in interim control of the club until the summer, having taken over from the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

And if he can keep them in the Champions League places, Rangick will earn a one-off payment of close to £500,000.

That's according to the Mirror, who report the clause is in his contract, on top of the £180,000-a-week he already earns as a base salary.

Ronaldo celebrates win on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to social media to celebrate Manchester United's win, but in rather cryptic fashion.

The forward posted a picture on Instagram of the late celebrations from Old Trafford, writing 'the road is bumpy and filled with obstacles'.

The full caption read: "One more important win before the Premier League stoppage, one more step towards our goals.

"The road is bumpy and filled with obstacles, but we stand together and working hard to make our supporters proud! Let’s go, Devils!"

Full time celebrations at Old Trafford

It was contrasting emotions between the two sets of players as the full time whistle blew this afternoon, following Marcus Rashford's dramatic late winner.

Rangick - patience key in victory

Ralf Rangnick believes Manchester United 'deserved' their victory over the game, thanks to the 'patience' they showed across 90 minutes.

The interim boss told Sky Sports: "I was hoping that the goal was coming, but again if you score in the last second of the game, those are the best kind of wins.

"We kept a clean sheet, and I think in the end we deserved the win.

"We knew it would take patience to play West Ham.

"Unfortunately we didn't always find the right solutions in the final third, in a few moments at the end of the game I would have wished that we passed the ball instead of just shooting from wherever.

"But overall the performance was good."

Real Madrid ready to rival for Bellingham

Spanish giants Real Madrid are reportedly set to rival Manchester United and Liverpool for the signing of Jude Bellingham.

The 18-year-old has impressed for Borussia Dortmund this season, and also caught the eye in England's run to the final of Euro 2020.

Man Utd and Liverpool have previously been linked with an £80m move, and now Real are ready to enter the race, according to Marca.

Toni Kross and Luka Modric are in the twilight stages of their careers, with the club now planning for the future.

Youngster Eduardo Camavinga was recruited by Los Blancos in the summer, with eyes now on a move for the ex-Birmingham City man.

Rangnick still 'not quite happy'

Interim Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick was pleased by the last-gasp win against West Ham, but admitted he's still 'not quite happy' with his side when they are on the ball.

When asked if it was the most controlled performance during his time at the club, he told MUTV: "Well defensively I would say yes, because from normal play we didn’t allow them too many chances.

"And as I said, it was not easy against them, they are a very physical team.

"But I am still not quite happy with the way that we play in possession of the ball, so this will have to be the next steps in the next couple of weeks that we also find better solutions in possession of the ball."

Owen - United 'right in the hunt'

Former Manchester United striker Michael Owen reckons today's win keeps the Red Devils well in the race for the top four.

"Manchester United in general under Rangnick have played averagely and got a lot of good results.

"But when you break it down a little more in depth, I mean they've had a real friendly run, let's say, of games.

"We will see, there will be acid tests ahead against some of the big boys.

"West Ham I thought were going to give them a big challenge today, they did, and they will be very frustrated that they didn't take anything out of the game.

"But as they say, results are the most important thing, and that keeps them right in the hunt for the top four."

United into top four with win

Manchester United's last-gasp win today leapfrogs them over the Londoners, and into the prized Champions League place.

Remember Cristiano Ronaldo could sensationally leave the club if qualification for Europe's elite competition isn't guaranteed, so every win is so important.

More Rangnick reaction to victory

While Ralf Rangnick enjoyed the last minute winner, the interim boss admitted he would rather have games done and dusted before stoppage time, as was the case in midweek against Brentford.

He told the club's official website: "I wouldn’t mind if that happened but again of course we would also like to have more games like Brentford when we were 3-0 up.

"But if you score in the last second of the game, the big advantage is there is no time for the other team to reply, and that was the good one about today’s goal."

Dalot previously a Dortmund target

Football guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed Diogo Dalot had been a target for Borussia Dortmund last summer.

And the Bundesliga side had been planning to reignite their interest in the January window.

But his excellent form under Ralf Rangnick has scuppered those plans.

Dalot has overtaken Aaron Wan-Bissaka as first-choice right-back at the club, and is now a key player for the Red Devils.

Rangnick - 'Couldn't have been better'

Ralf Rangnick also admitted that things 'couldn't have been better' than the last-gasp 93rd minute winner that Marcus Rashford netted today.

He also hailed the support of the fans at Old Trafford, who helped drag the team over the line.

The interim boss said: "It couldn’t have been better than that, if you score in the last second of the game. It was amazing.

"The atmosphere, the Red Army was pushing the team for 94 minutes.

"A great atmosphere and I can only say congrats and thank you for the support of the fans, that made it a lot easier for us and as I said, an enormous, important win and physically, [it was] a great performance.

"We didn’t always find the right solutions in possession of the ball, especially in the final third of the game, but the way we played defensively after playing only three days ago at Brentford, I was really impressed by the team."

Rangnick - 'important' role for Rashford

Interim Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has confirmed Marcus Rashford will have a big part to play between now and the end of the season.

Rashford's late winner today earned three valuable points for United, and took his tally to two goals in his last two games.

Speaking on the forward, Rangnick said: "Marcus is one of the top strikers in England and has everything you need for a modern forward; pace, skills, size and physicality.

"In the end it is all about confidence and I am pretty sure those two goals will have raised his confidence.

"It's now about him taking the right steps and continuing. I think he will play an important role for the rest of the season."

Rice fuels Man Utd speculation

Despite being on the losing team, Declan Rice put in another impressive performance for West Ham at Old Trafford today.

Manchester United are one of a number of teams linked with the England star, who has added fuel to the fire with his post match comments.

The 23-year-old admitted he was 'loving' playing at Old Trafford, as he does every time he takes to the field at the Theatre of Dreams.

Speaking after the game, Rice said: "I was loving it. Every time I come to Old Trafford, I've always said it's one of my favourite places to play. It's an amazing stadium."

United outcasts celebrate three points

Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial embraced after the full time whistle at Old Trafford.

Martial made it on the pitch today, but Lingard didn't.

Is it just a matter of time now before the pair leave the club?

Lingard has been linked with a switch to Newcastle, while Sevilla are claimed to be persisting in their chase of Martial.

Shearer - 'Cavani looked offside'

However pundit Alan Shearer believes the goal should have in fact been disallowed for offside.

He said on BBC Radio 5 Live: “All four of us in the office thought it was going to be given offside. In the image we saw that was frozen Edinson Cavani looked offside.

“It will be tough to take for West Ham when you have worked so hard and fought so hard like they did. To lose it in that fashion it is hard to take.

“It's not the first and it won't be the last time that Manchester United will do that. They have done it so many times before.

“They have obviously got quality in forward positions so the guys they bring on will make a difference.”

Rashford reacts to late winner

West Ham were left fuming after Marcus Rashford's late winner, with the visitors convinced he was offside, despite the goal being checked by VAR.

Rashford though was confident that the goal would stand.

He told Sky Sports: “I knew it wasn’t [offside] from Edi (Cavani) to me, and I don’t think it was from Anthony [Martial] to Edi.

“Before then I was just trying to get into the back post.

“It felt like a good goal and thankfully it stood.”

Man Utd substitutes player ratings

Marcus Rashford (replaced Elanga) - 7

Got Declan Rice booked moments after coming on as his England team-mate tugged him back.

Brought energy to proceedings as the game finally heated up and scored the dramatic late winner.

Edinson Cavani (replaced Fred) - 7

Looked offside in the build up to the winner but his pass was perfect and Rashford couldn't miss.

Anthony Martial (replaced Greenwood) - 6

Booed by some fans when he came on but played Cavani in to set up Rashford.

Man Utd attackers player ratings

Mason Greenwood (subbed, 81mins) - 5

Good work off the ball, nowhere near effective enough in possession, just like most of his teammates.

Surprised he lasted as long as he did.

Anthony Elanga (subbed, 61mins) - 6

Heavily involved in the early stages as he looked to make something happen.

Faded out toward the end of the half but pressed well throughout as the Hammers panicked under the regular pressure.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 5

Leaped to get on the end of a delightful Fernandes ball in the first-half but somehow managed to miss it when contact would have meant a certain goal.

Tried to win a penalty by waiting for Kurt Zouma to run into the back of him in the last 10 minutes of the first-half. Jon Moss and VAR having none of it and rightfully so.

Led the press reasonably well before the break but virtually non-existent in the second-half.

Man Utd midfielder ratings

Fred (subbed, 81mins) - 6

Another whose afternoon was made easier by the good pressing of United's front men that West Ham struggled to deal with in the first-45.

Had one of the the best chances of the game four minutes after the break when a lucky bounce saw him played through but his left-footed strike was a nice height for Alphonse Areola who batted it away.

Scott McTominay - 6

Kept things ticking in the middle of the park but didn't have loads to do off the ball before the break as West Ham struggled to deal with United's high press.

Shut out Manual Lanzini well when West Ham venture into United's box at the end of the first-period.

Bruno Fernandes - 6

Whipped in a superb ball for Ronaldo just before the 20-minute mark but it missed the diving Ronnie's head by mere inches.

Worked hard on both sides of the ball and earned a huge cheer from the Stretford End when he tackled Aaron Cresswell on United's own goal line in the first-half.

Became less effective as the game wore on and the efforts he blazed over on 64 and 77 minutes kind of summed up United's afternoon until the goal.

Defender player ratings

Diogo Dalot - 7

Did well to quash rare West Ham attacks down the left as Pablo Fornals and Aaron Cresswell had no luck.

Also joined in with attacks to reasonable effect, certainly more than Aaron Wan-Bissaka - who he is keeping out the team - does. Decent showing.

Raphael Varane - 6

Same as De Gea. Very little to do before the break as West Ham's rare attacks came down Maguire's side rather than his. Did nothing wrong though.

Harry Maguire - 7

Wasn't challenged loads before the break but dealt with everything that came his way in commanding fashion.

Nearly knocked himself out when he charged into the back of Bowen trying to win a header which the pint-sized West Ham man got to first.

Booked for a wild lunge on the winger just moments later. Contact seemed minimal but he was out of control.

Alex Telles - 7

United's press meant West Ham struggled to get the ball to their attackers but on the rare occasion they did, it was through Bowen who Telles largely managed to contain.

Excellent corner found Varane early in the second-half but the Frenchman failed to hit the target.

Man Utd player ratings

Here's how SunSport scored Manchester United's players after the dramatic victory at Old Trafford.

David De Gea - 6/10

Had nothing to do in the first-half. Like literally nothing. Might as well have sat in the Stretford End and watched.

Ditto in the second. Easiest £350,000 he's ever earned.

Rashford reacts to victory

Marcus Rashford has given his thoughts after netting a dramatic winning goal at Old Trafford.

He says: "They're the best games to be involved in, and when you're on the winning side of it, it's the best feeling."

Rangnick leads wild celebrations

Ralf Rangnick looks pleased with three points too!

Rashford the match winner

Marcus Rashford absolutely loved that one!

