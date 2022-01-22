ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woolworths customer's DISGUSTING acts are called out as staff reveal the behaviour they claim is putting their health and safety at risk

By Ashlea Knickel
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Woolworths workers have slammed 'disgusting' customers that leave stolen and half-eaten food around their stores and put staff's health in danger.

Supermarket staff on a popular unofficial Facebook group have posted the stomach-churning half eaten food customers leave lying around on shelves.

A photo showing a half eaten kebab the member said was hidden behind products in a Coffs Harbour's Woolworths sparked the outcry among the sickened staff.

The fed-up storemanbranded customers that litter the store as 'pigs' with no care for workers' wellbeing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JxlCQ_0dt0k45900
Woolworths staff members are up in arms after a photo of a half-eaten kebab found in a store was posted onlines

'Would the pig who hid this behind the biscuits tonight please shop somewhere else?,' they posted.

'I am sick of putting my health at risk as a nightfill team member during these precarious times picking out saliva ridden sushi packs, banana skins and left over half eaten food from ferals.'

She also wrote how stolen drinks strewn around the store also pose a risk to hard-working staff.

'Let's not forget the leftover coffee and juice cups and empty soft drink cans consumed in the store without paying,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CngS1_0dt0k45900
People who leave their often stolen half-eaten goods around the supermarkets were slammed as 'entitled pigs' who are risking the wellbeing of staff during the Omicron outbreak

'May I suggest a temporary ban on eating, drinking and free food during these Covid times where staff welfare should be a priority?' he added.

Other group members slammed the littering customers as 'entitled' and shared their own stories of rubbish they've found.

'The amount of stuff people are leaving around has just gotten worse in the past year. Every night I find half eaten food, half empty coffee and so many empty packs from theft,' one member wrote.

'I find apple cores, half eaten donuts etc - responsible customers can't be impressed with their experience,' another said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eLYq2_0dt0k45900
Woolworths have been made aware of the issue and have stated that hygiene remains a high priority in all of their stores

One user added a photo of a half eaten box of Shapes and empty dip they found hidden in a store.

It is understood that there are waste bins located in every Woolworths near the entrances and exits.

Woolworths has been made aware of the issue and told Yahoo News that hygiene is a top priority.

'As a fresh food retailer, we have high standards for cleanliness and hygiene across our stores and are disappointed by these reports of littering,' a spokesperson said.

'Our stores are cleaned by professional cleaners daily and our team members conduct spot checks across the store several times a day.

'As our team members work hard to serve our customers and replenish stock, we ask that customers be mindful of their impact and take any rubbish with them.'

Comments / 8

