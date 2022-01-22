ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Wildfire along California coast grows to 1,500 acres, prompts mandatory evacuations

By Nexstar Media Wire, Erica Pieschke
 6 days ago

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. ( KRON ) – Evacuation orders have been issued after a fire broke out along the Big Sur coast in California on Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Cal Fire confirmed Saturday morning that the fire had spread to 1,500 acres and is 5% contained. The department is calling it the Colorado Fire.

Areas west of 3800 Palo Colorado Road to Highway 1, and south of Bixby Creek, are under a mandatory evacuation order.

Video from the PG&E webcams shows the fire burning near Rocky Creek and Palo Colorado Canyon. Photos taken near Big Sur on Saturday morning show the blazes encroaching on residences in the area.

The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, California. Cal Fire said Saturday morning the blaze had spread to 1,500 acres and is 5% contained. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Portions of Highway 1 have been closed in both directions from “Andrew Molera State Park in the Big Sur area to Rio Road in Carmel,” the Department of Transportation tweeted . Officials are asking drivers to be aware of moving emergency vehicles.

The NWS said offshore winds and low humidity contributed to the fire remaining “stubbornly active” overnight.

“Anecdotally it seems as though the long term drought is acting like a chronic illness where even recent rains and cold winter [weather] isn’t helping to keep fires from developing,” reads a messages shared by the NWS Bay Area on Saturday.

The Monterey County Office of Emergency Services is monitoring the situation. They have also shared a map of Colorado Fire evacuation zones.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

#Cal Fire#Drought#Wildfire#Structure Fires#Kron#Pg E#Ap Photo#Nexstar Media Inc
