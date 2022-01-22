ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

MBTA expands Youth Pass program with online access

By Morgan Rousseau
Boston
Boston
 6 days ago

The COVID-19 pandemic motivated the T to launch a new online youth pass application that makes it easier to apply for the reduced fare program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vZ1a6_0dt0jLy200
Passengers leave the new Amory Street MBTA station.

The MBTA wants to make it easier for low-income young people to ride the transit system at a reduced fare rate.

This week, the T announced the launch of a new secure online application for its MBTA Youth Pass program, which provides eligible young people with half-priced one-way fares.

According to the MBTA, more than 3,900 young people enrolled in the youth pass program between November 2020 and October 2021. The transit agency said its already received 4,567 applications for the current youth pass program.

The new online application comes at a critical time for Boston’s eligible youth and young adult population. It streamlines the process for youth riders who previously had to complete the application process in person at their local Youth Pass office.

Before, young riders had to bring their eligibility documents and submit a paper application in person. But the COVID-19 pandemic made the T prioritize putting the application online, so it would be accessible for young riders looking to sign up remotely.

“Providing young adults with more convenient access to this secure, easy-to-use application is another step in providing broader access to the MBTA’s system through the Youth Pass’s discounted fares and monthly passes,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said in a press release. “We continue to be excited to expand the reach of the Youth Pass through our municipal and community partnerships, and we’re proud to see the official launch of this online application, which we aim to expand to other reduced fare programs in 2022.”

The online application is available at mbta.com/youthpass/apply in English, Spanish, Chinese and Portuguese. The web portal lets riders upload their eligibility documents and choose to have their Youth Pass card mailed or pick it up from their local Youth Pass office.

The MBTA aims to expand the youth pass program to more areas outside the city and suburbs. The agency also launched a marketing campaign through the T’s social media accounts and in-station digital screens to spread the word about the new online portal.

T officials said they plan to expand online applications to other free and reduced-fare programs in 2022.

What to know about the MBTA Youth Pass

The MBTA Youth Pass allows young low-income riders to buy 50 percent reduced one-way fares or $30 monthly LinkPasses for the bus, subway, and Fairmount Line Zone 1A stations. Eligible riders can also purchase half-priced one-way fares for the Commuter Rail, Express Bus, and ferry.

To be eligible for the pass, riders must:

  • Live in a participating city or town.
  • Be between the ages of 18 and 25 and enrolled in a Youth Pass partner program, such as MassHealth, SNAP, Year Up, or public housing.
  • Or be between the ages of 12 and 17 and unable to get a Student CharlieCard through school.

Towns participating in the T’s Youth Pass program include Arlington, Attleboro, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Framingham, Lexington, Malden, Medford, Melrose, Quincy, Revere, Somerville, Wakefield, Watertown, and Worcester, as well as several towns on the North Shore.

Youth Passes for the 2022 program year are valid through Oct. 31, 2022.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston

MBTA, Amtrak announce modified schedules due to storm

Some Amtrak trains are cancelled while various MBTA services are running on modified schedules. With the winter storm on the way, local and regional transit agencies are altering or canceling service for Saturday and Sunday. For the MBTA on Saturday:. Buses, including the Silver Line, the Red, Orange, and Blue...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Here’s what readers think about the student walkouts over COVID-19 safety

"Students have every right to ask about remote learning. However, it is up to the adults to tell them that remote learning is not a good option." In several cities across the country, students are making it known to the education officials in charge that they’re unhappy with the way COVID-19 safety precautions are being handled in their schools.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Flights canceled at Logan Airport due to winter storm

Some airlines, such as American Airlines, have canceled all of their Boston flights. More than 580 flights have been canceled at Logan International Airport on Saturday as Boston prepares for a potentially “historic snowstorm” this weekend. By Friday, many airlines had canceled 100 percent of their Boston flights...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Dedham parking meters cause complaints, confusion

New parking meters in downtown Dedham have caused problems for drivers, according to WBZ NewsRadio. According to reporter Chris Fama, the devices are equipped with cameras that allow for 10 minutes of free parking. However, he reported, parkers have been unknowingly tagged for tickets. Others told him the meters were...
DEDHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Attleboro, MA
City
Brookline, MA
City
Watertown, MA
City
Lexington, MA
City
Boston, MA
City
Chelsea, MA
City
Somerville, MA
City
Medford, MA
City
Malden, MA
City
Framingham, MA
City
Revere, MA
Boston

Baker urges residents to stay off roads: ‘Travel nearly impossible’

“Everyone should stay off the road tomorrow unless it's an emergency or you have some very essential and absolute reason for being out,” said Baker. Gov. Charlie Baker emphasized that everyone should stay off the roads Saturday as a possibly record-setting blizzard is due to hammer the state with whiteout conditions, high winds, and power outages.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

‘We clearly deserve more’: Boston patrolmen’s union rejects vaccine mandate deal with Wu

A trio of other first responder labor groups is also renewing a legal challenge to the mandate, slated to take hold this weekend. The Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, the largest union representing the city’s law enforcement, on Wednesday broadly rejected a deal with Mayor Michelle Wu as her administration tries to seek compliance with its forthcoming COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

These are the top 10 Boston-area snowstorms on record

No, the Blizzard of '78 is not No. 1. Meteorologists say a potentially-historic snowstorm is in store for Boston this weekend, when a nor’easter barrels into southern New England on Saturday. The city itself stands to see between 18 to 28 inches of accumulation, while areas of Massachusetts outside...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mbta#Online Applications#Subway#Marketing Campaign#Mbta Youth Pass#The Youth Pass#Chinese
Boston

Lawsuit alleges negligence in Uber crash that left Boston man paralyzed last year

“That was kind of the real heartbreak part, just coming to terms with these things I hadn’t thought of yet.”. Using Uber to grab a ride home is so common, most probably don’t hesitate to use the app, or think that something bad could happen. Boston resident William Good had just done that and was on his way home from his job as a chef, he said, when he noticed how fast the driver was going.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

MassDOT OKs plan to outfit noise barrier with solar panels

The solar system is expected to generate 802,000 kWh annually, or enough energy to power 120 homes according to the state agency. Massachusetts could become the first region in the western hemisphere to put solar panels on a highway noise barrier, according to a statement from MassDOT. The state agency...
LEXINGTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy