Beloit Police arrest one suspect, searching for second in alleged armed robbery

By Kyle Jones
 6 days ago

BELOIT, Wis. – Beloit police are asking for help identifying a suspect who they say was involved in an alleged armed robbery.

The incident occurred on January 8 and two suspects were allegedly involved.

Police identified one suspect, 42-year-old Joshua Vega-Kelley, and arrested him earlier this month. He is charged with robbery with use of force as a party to a crime. The second suspect has not been identified.

Anyone with information on the unknown suspect is urged to call 608-757-2244 and refer to case number BE2201100.

