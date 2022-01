Join us on the last Sunday of each month at any time between 2:00pm and 4:00pm as we explore various cultures through artifacts, both on and off display, in the Berman Museum collection. This is a fun way to learn more about different people groups throughout time and their world views from the items and stories they have left behind. January’s program will focus on Dynastic China.

ANNISTON, AL ・ 10 DAYS AGO