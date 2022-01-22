KCMO police locate missing, endangered man

UPDATE | Miguel Brown has been found, and he is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department requests assistance locating a missing and endangered man.

22-year-old Miguel Brown was last seen Saturday morning around 5:30 a.m. near 28th Street and Olive Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

Brown is 5 feet, 7 inches, weighs 160 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with blue jeans.

According to police, Brown has medical issues that require care.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the KCPD Missing Person's Unit at 816-234-5136 or 911.