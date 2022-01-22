ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCMO police locate missing, endangered man

By Jack Anstine
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NEKOm_0dt0inS300

UPDATE | Miguel Brown has been found, and he is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department requests assistance locating a missing and endangered man.

22-year-old Miguel Brown was last seen Saturday morning around 5:30 a.m. near 28th Street and Olive Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

Brown is 5 feet, 7 inches, weighs 160 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with blue jeans.

According to police, Brown has medical issues that require care.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the KCPD Missing Person's Unit at 816-234-5136 or 911.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Police Department#Kcpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy