Los Angeles, CA

Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in serious LA car accident, is 'doing well'

By Emily Nadal
 6 days ago

LOS ANGELES, CA (1010 WINS) — Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a serious car accident in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon, TMZ reported.

The driver of a red Prius was badly injured after Schwarzenegger, who was driving a Yukon SUV, collided with the vehicle and rolled on top of it. The pile-up then slammed into a Porsche Taycan. Schwarzenegger’s airbags were deployed in the Yukon.

TMZ also reported that one witness said the scene was crazy and it looked like a stunt movie.

The driver of the red Prius was a woman who was taken to the hospital after the crash caused bleeding to her head.

A source told TMZ that Schwarzenegger is doing well albeit worried about the driver of the other vehicle.

A law enforcement source told TMZ they believe the accident is Schwarzenegger’s fault for turning left when the left turn arrow was red. He was not ticketed for the incident.

