Meet the colour of 2022: 'Very Peri' is crowned shade of the year - but not everyone's keen to follow such a bold deep purple trend

By Anne Ashworth
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Purple may not have graced our homes much since the psychedelic era of the 1970s, but all is set to change this year.

That is, at least, if we decide to follow Pantone's recommendation. The world's leading colour trend forecaster has controversially selected Very Peri, a shade inspired by the deep violet blue of the periwinkle flower, as the colour of 2022.

It may seem like an odd choice when we're still embracing muted tones and understated interiors.

But Pantone's annual colour choices wield huge influence with fabric and paint manufacturers and also among interior designers keen to deliver the latest looks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w3CMe_0dt0idcn00
Love it or loathe it: Pantone's colour of the year Very Peri is inspired by the deep violet blue of the periwinkle flower

Pantone says Very Peri embodies 'carefree confidence and a daring curiosity'. Such assertions are another reason why some interior designers will not be recommending Very Peri.

One remarked: 'None of my clients would want purple in their homes, especially in the corner that they've set aside for their desk.'

Others are more positive, praising its effectiveness in almost any space.

Andrew Dunning, of London Contemporary, says that it represents a further move away from the Elephant's Breath, the mid-grey Farrow & Ball paint that held sway in interiors in the early years of this century.

As a champion of the deft use of patterned wallpapers and brighter colours, Dunning considers Very Peri to be warm rather than chilly, particularly if furnishing fabric companies produce a lush velvet in the shade.

'People have been scared of colour, but I think Very Peri could work well in a 'wow' piece like an accent armchair upholstered in the shade,' he says. 'It's also an option for a cloakroom, a smaller place in the home in which you can be more audacious.'

Beth Travers, of Bobo1325, a Manchester design business, also argues that we should lower our resistance to the colour purple.

Its historic links with royalty endow the colour with 'luxury, power and nobility'. Since Very Peri is a blue tone of purple, Travers believes it can be 'relaxing and soothing'.

Paula Taylor, of Graham & Brown, the paint company whose range includes the purple-blue Tanzanite, also thinks going bold could bring decor dividends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JbA15_0dt0idcn00
Sitting pretty: Tresor Stool in Very Peri, to order at bykoket.com

'Our Tanzanite used in a hallway would make visitors feel reassured and joyful. In a living room, it would be crisp but comforting, especially when teamed with one of our soft-whites, such as Baked Cheesecake, for a more timeless effect.'

The warm reception to Very Peri — in some quarters at least — could indicate that the shade will become an important part of the rise of blues and greens, a movement that began this year.

Simone Suss, of Studio Suss, a London design business, says this is connected to the wish to bring nature into our homes.

Such is the growing demand to introduce more elements of the great outdoors in the interior that more housebuilders will be prioritising 'biophilic' elements in their developments next year.

'I am always inspired by the natural world,' says Suss. ' I think biophilic design will be key in 2022.'

The other shades vying for supremacy in 2022 include Dulux's selection Bright Skies, an airy blue that aims to inspire hope. Dulux recommends several palettes to accompany Bright Skies such as Greenhouse.

This array of blues and greens encompasses Fresh Foliage and Calming Meadow.

Breakfast Room Green, a cheery tone ideal for kitchens, and Stone Blue, a light indigo, are among the five shades that Farrow & Ball is tipping as the colours of 2022.

The company is also backing the elegant School House White, along with Incarnadine, a dramatic crimson, and Babouche, a sunny yellow.

F&B senses people are ready to step outside their comfort zone which could augur well for Very Peri.

But, in the short term, this shade seems less likely to suddenly explode than to be seen in small touches, such as Dark Flowers, a £23.95 poster print featuring sultry purple blooms from Desenio and purple cushions, such as the £25 cotton velvet cushion from Cotswold Company.

Loaf's Joelle £2,345 19th-century style bed is available with a purple headboard for those who aspire to a more formal, almost regal setting after the pared-down aesthetic of the past two decades. But experimenting with Very Peri does not necessarily mean a break with the past.

It can look smart with any shade of beige or grey. Going with purple requires confidence. It will be interesting to see what's in store for Very Peri over the next 12 months.

Savings of the week! Draught excluders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XnWZo_0dt0idcn00

The draught excluder, a long sausage-shaped pillow placed at the foot of a door, is a low-tech, planet-friendly means of staying cosy indoors.

This utilitarian item seems to inspire creativity among designers meaning that you can have warmth, plus aesthetic appeal.

Low-cost options include the Kaia from The Range in charcoal, reduced from £11.99 to £10.99 and the Plush Bear in mustard at £5.59, down from £6.99.

Not On The High Street's cheery blue and red plaid version, pictured left, is reduced from £22 to £11.

The Snap Croc from Dora, a mid-price option, is down from £32 to £9.60.

It resembles a crocodile whose aggression focuses on warding off chills. Wayfair's Emmett excluder, with its prints of bees and ladybirds, reduced from £28.99 to £26.99 would lift any decor.

If you want to splash out, William Morris print excluders from Lancashire company ReddandGoud come in different sizes. The widest (99cm) is £40.80, from £48.

