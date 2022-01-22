ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Missing: KCPD searching for missing 22-year-old man

By Mike Coutee
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hi4qO_0dt0iSrg00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing person who was last seen Saturday morning.

Miguel Brown is 22-year-old, standing 5’7″, weighs 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Brown was last season around 5:30 a.m., leaving a residence near 28th and Olive.

Brown has medical issues which require care. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a pair of blue jeans.

If located, police ask to contact the Kansas City Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5136 or call 911.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 Kansas City email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Missouri and Kansas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#City Police#Kcpd#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 4 Kansas City Wdaf Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy