Missing: KCPD searching for missing 22-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing person who was last seen Saturday morning.

Miguel Brown is 22-year-old, standing 5’7″, weighs 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Brown was last season around 5:30 a.m., leaving a residence near 28th and Olive.

Brown has medical issues which require care. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a pair of blue jeans.

If located, police ask to contact the Kansas City Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5136 or call 911.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 Kansas City email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Missouri and Kansas.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.