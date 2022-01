A desperate search continues for a husband and wife whose dog scampered off after they were involved in a car crash on Interstate 81 south of the New York-Pennsylvania border. Kate Moran and Matt Musto weren't seriously hurt in the December 27 collision near New Milford in Susquehanna County. But in the four weeks since the crash, they've been working to find Billy, their three-year-old pet.

NEW MILFORD, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO