VIP Tidbits: Some weekend team notes

 6 days ago

To read this post and more, subscribe now - One Month for Only $1.

Track Teams Head to Boston This Weekend For Terrier Invite

BOSTON, MA- The Bryant track and field teams will visit Boston University for the Terrier Invitational this weekend. The two-day meet will be the first of three straight weekends in Boston for the Bulldogs. The meet, originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday, has been changed to Friday and Sunday in anticipation of inclement weather.
Official Visit(s) Scoop…

To read this post and more, subscribe now - 60% off Annual VIP Pass first year.
Get 60% off Pitt VIP Recruiting and Team Coverage!

We are now offering an annual membership to Panther247 at 60% off the full cost of membership for your first year!. Insider VIP Recruiting Updates: Eddie O'Brien and Mike Johnston, as well as 247 national experts like Brian Dohn and Steve Wiltfong, keep you informed with up-to-the-second updates (via VIP stories and VIP board posts). You not only get to see the Crystal Ball picks they make but also learn WHY they made them.
Previewing this weekend's Orlando Pylon 7-on-7 tournament

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The 7-on-7 season circuit continues this weekend with Pylon's opening tournament of the year as over 30 teams are making their way to Central Florida for two days of competition. Cormani McClain (No. 1-ranked CB per the 247Sports Composite), Brandon Inniss (No. 1-ranked WR), Carnell Tate (No. 3-ranked WR), Jalen Brown (No. 4-ranked WR) and Cedric Baxter Jr. (No. 4-ranked RB) are amongst some of the more notable names set to be running around on Saturday before elimination gets underway Sunday. Below, are some more prospects of note set to be in attendance.
2023 WR Chris Culliver offered by Florida State on weekend visit

Maiden (N.C.) three-star junior wide receiver Chris Culliver made his way to Florida State on Friday afternoon. The 6-foot-3, 174-pound wide receiver landed an offer from the Seminoles during the initial part of his weekend visit. Culliver is expected to return to campus on Saturday for a more extensive visit.
Rising 2024 LB taking first ever trip to U-M this weekend

Michigan has gotten off to a fast start this cycle with four commitments already in the fold and been working hard to build the class. The Wolverines have hit the ground running this month traveling around the country and checking on many prospects. They also have had some visitors in...
State of Recruiting Video: Where Texas stands with five-star targets leading up to National Signing Day

Welcome to the new home of Horns247 video! As a bonus for our valued Horns247 members, we have launched our own Texas Longhorns YouTube channel. We so appreciate the many members who have gotten accustomed to watching our Horns247 videos on 247Sports YouTube page, and moving forward, The Flagship and the State of Recruiting — in addition to other video productions (more on that to come) — will be featured on the Horns247 Texas YouTube channel, so make sure to SUBSCRIBE for free and CLICK THE BELL for all of the latest Texas video content.
VIP Saturday

10:30pm til 4:00am (last entry 11:30pm) With access to thousands of events, the word on the best upcoming festivals and even a range of hotels and restaurants to book, we challenge you not to enjoy your weekends once you've joined skiddle.com.
Tidbits and Trivia: January 26th, 2021

I had hoped to spend tonight making a sojourn to fabled Cleveland. That was before I realized that nosebleed tickets were $70. Unsurprisingly, it would have been cheaper to see them play the Knicks and the Thunder (shudder) earlier in the week. Looking ahead to April, tickets are only $40, so I likely could have gotten yesterday’s tickets earlier for a similar price. But that requires foresight re: mask requirements, which were not in place when I could have gotten the tickets a month ago and will likely have lapsed come April. All of which is to say: It sucks being champions, and I’ll have to settle for the tingly feeling of being in the same state for a few hours.
VIDEO: Live postgame show Miami vs. Georgia Tech

Watch a live postgame show following the Miami Hurricanes basketball game at Georgia Tech on Saturday. Watch instant analysis as well as head coach Jim Larranaga and players meeting with the media. The postgame show will begin at approximately 2:00 p.m. immediately following the game, which starts at 12:00 p.m.
QB Jake Strong talks Texas Tech commitment

Texas Tech picked up a huge commitment last Saturday from 2023 quarterback Jake Strong, who took an unofficial visit that weekend which helped seal the deal. Inside the Red Raiders caught up with Strong prior to the visit to discuss what he was looking for, his recent offer from the Red Raiders and his relationship with offensive coordinator Zach Kittley. That interview can be read HERE.
The recruiting process is picking up for 2024 DB Kaleb Beasley

Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy cornerback Kaleb Beasley was one of the more coveted sophomores competing at last weekend’s Battle 7v7 event held in Miami and in between games he caught up with 247Sports about his recruitment. Beasley said he would be returning to Tennessee this weekend. “Coach (Josh) Heupel...
Remebering Gary: Two decades of images chronicling OSU’s very best

EDITOR’S NOTE – Longtime Bucknuts contributor Gary Housteau passed away last Friday following a prolonged battle with cancer. We shared some of our thoughts on Gary’s contributions to the site and who he was as a person in a column on Sunday. Today, we share a number...
USC linebacker Kaulana Makaula enters the transfer portal

USC linebacker Kaulana Makaula entered the transfer portal, according to Chris Trevino of USCFootball.com. Makaula played sparingly over his three seasons with the Trojans and appears to be looking for a fresh start. He played in five games over three seasons. Last season, Makaula logged just three tackles after converting...
Live Updates: First preseason intrasquad game

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- View live updates of the Hurricanes' first preseason intrasquad game on Friday. The six-inning game is scheduled to begin at 4:45 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Alejandro Rosario and Alex McFarlane are the scheduled starting pitchers. It is the first of 11...
