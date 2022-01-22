VIP Tidbits: Some weekend team notes

I had hoped to spend tonight making a sojourn to fabled Cleveland. That was before I realized that nosebleed tickets were $70. Unsurprisingly, it would have been cheaper to see them play the Knicks and the Thunder (shudder) earlier in the week. Looking ahead to April, tickets are only $40, so I likely could have gotten yesterday’s tickets earlier for a similar price. But that requires foresight re: mask requirements, which were not in place when I could have gotten the tickets a month ago and will likely have lapsed come April. All of which is to say: It sucks being champions, and I’ll have to settle for the tingly feeling of being in the same state for a few hours.

