I feel like the normalization of the fringes of tastes and desires starts when the average person knows someone who likes it, or someone who knows someone. It’s not necessarily a moral decision but more a comfort level, and the upcoming Netflix K-movie Moral Sense (Love and Leashes) will take on a new topic in the traditionally vanilla spaces of Korean romances onscreen. The movie is adapted from the same name webtoon about an ordinary office guy with S&M tastes who reveals his secret to his coworker who has a crush on him and she agrees to be the “master” to his “slave”. It’s still rather softcore if you ask me as the posters show us high heels, Seohyun channeling her best boss bitch vibe, and Lee Jun Young have a love of dog collars and leashes. It helps that each are specimens of beauty in their genders so the perception isn’t that they are weird because they can’t get normal affection but that even the hottest/prettiest person can have their own unique tastes.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO