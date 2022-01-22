ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Eric Clapton Found New Motivation in His Protest Songs

By Martin Kielty
The Whale 99.1 FM
The Whale 99.1 FM
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Eric Clapton said he’d found new inspiration in the idea of writing the protest songs that caused a backlash and lost him friends. He said he hadn’t felt “socially involved” with his own performances in recent years, and his objection to coronavirus measures – expressed in the Van Morrison collaborations “Stand...

991thewhale.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Press

Cher admits to living a 'strange life'

Cher lives "a very strange life". The 75-year-old singer - who is one of the best-selling artists of all time - has revealed that she communicates with people from "every walk of life" in an effort to stay grounded. The 'I Got You Babe' hitmaker explained: "I have to keep...
HOMELESS
BBC

Obituary: Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf's bombastic rock operas catapulted him to the status of musical icon. His breakthrough album, Bat Out Of Hell, is one of the best-selling albums of all time. But beneath the public face of the hard-rocking extrovert was a man who professed to be a shy and retiring individual.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Morrison
Person
Eric Clapton
The Independent

Eric Clapton called out after comparing Covid vaccines to ‘mass hypnosis’ scheme

Eric Clapton has sparked outrage online after claiming people who have had the Covid vaccine are victims of “mass formation hypnosis”, during a recent interview. The 76-year-old rocker previously claimed he suffered “disastrous” side effects allegedly due to the AstraZeneca vaccine, saying his hands and feet were “either frozen, numb or burning, and pretty much useless” and he feared he “would never play [the guitar] again.” He also released an anti-lockdown single, “Stand and Deliver”, with Van Morrison in 2020. Speaking to The Real Music Observer in an interview uploaded to their YouTube channel on 21 January, Clapton said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

‘I wanted to try cocaine, but Jimi was against it’: Janis Ian on her tough, starlit life in music

‘I learned the truth at 17 / That love was meant for beauty queens / And high school girls with clear-skinned smiles / Who married young and then retired.” Janis Ian’s At Seventeen is an indelible portrait of life from the perspective of a socially awkward unattractive teen, inspired by a newspaper article that the singer-songwriter read about a young woman who thought her life would be perfect. “I learned the truth at 18,” the girl told the journalist. Ian changed her age and spent three months working on the intimate and confessional lyrics.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest Songs#The Real Music Observer
TheDailyBeast

Eric Clapton Pushes Bogus Theory Vaxxed People Are Under ‘Hypnosis‘

In a YouTube interview with “The Real Music Observer,” Eric Clapton spouted a discredited theory that’s made the rounds in anti-vaxx circles, claiming people have been getting the COVID vaccine because of “mass formation hypnosis.” The nonsense theory posits that people only get vaccinated because they’ve been hypnotized through “subliminal advertising.” As reported by the Daily Mail, Clapton said he became a vaccine skeptic after experiencing severe side effects from his AstraZeneca COVID treatment. “I should never have gone near the needle,” Clapton said. “But the propaganda said the vaccine was safe for everyone.” The 76-year-old musician also discussed his 2020 anti-lockdown song, “Stand And Deliver,” which is a collaboration with Van Morrison. The anti-lockdown song includes the lines: “Is this a sovereign nation / Or just a police state? / You better look out, people / Before it gets too late.”
MUSIC
NPR

In Memoriam 2021: The Musicians We Lost

In 2021, the music world said goodbye to artistic visionaries from every corner of the field. We lost rock and roll pioneers, groundbreaking music journalists, and foundational jazz legends (many of whom were honored in a video made by our colleagues at Jazz Night in America). From prolific engineers to producers who helped reimagine the possibilities of sound to writers who helped us understand its impact, the breadth of talent was immeasurable. Below is a list of just some of the many musicians and voices lost in 2021, listed in chronological order by the date that they left us.
MUSIC
NewsTimes

Vaccine Skeptic Eric Clapton Insists He Just Loves ‘Freedom of Choice’

UPDATE (1/25): Eric Clapton — referring to the ongoing controversy surrounding his stance on vaccines and pandemic safety measures as “the thing” — insisted he was neither for or against actions and inoculations that will help stop the spread of Covid-19, but an advocate for freedom of choice, in part two of his interview with Real Music Observer.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
thebrag.com

Eric Clapton claims subliminal messages are forcing people into obediance

Eric Clapton’s most recent COVID-19 theory is that the public have been receiving subliminal messages that are convincing them to be obedient and follow orders. Clapton has openly opposed COVID-19 restrictions and vaccinations since the beginning of the pandemic. He even claimed that the vaccine had caused nerve damage in his fingers.
CELEBRITIES
Guitar World Magazine

Eric Clapton, George Harrison and the Beatles: a guide to nearly 50 years' worth of studio collaborations

In the late '60s, the Beatles and Eric Clapton kicked off a five-decade-long tradition of recorded collaborations. Sure, While My Guitar Gently Weeps – the only official EMI Beatles recording Clapton ever played on – is a highlight, but Slowhand's fretwork also graces recordings by all four solo Beatles. In fact, the former Bluesbreaker is the only guitarist – ever – to play on a Beatles song and on official studio recordings by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.
MUSIC
The Independent

Spotify says it will grant Young's request to remove music

Neil Young s music will be removed from Spotify at his request, following the veteran rock star's protest over the streaming service airing a popular podcast that featured a figure criticized for spreading COVID misinformation.Spotify, in a statement on Wednesday, said that it regretted Young's decision, “but hope to welcome him back soon.”It wasn't immediately clear when his music will actually be taken down.“I realized I could not continue to support Spotify's life-threatening misinformation to the music loving people,” Young said in a statement.Young had asked his management and record company publicly on Monday to remove his music from...
MUSIC
The Whale 99.1 FM

Neil Young Demands Spotify Remove His Music Over Vaccine Lies

Neil Young has demanded that Spotify remove all of his music from their streaming platform. “I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them,” the rocker wrote in an open letter to his management and record label, relayed by Rolling Stone. “Please act on this immediately today and keep me informed of the time schedule.”
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Top 11 Eric Church Songs

With album titles like Sinners Like Me, The Outsiders, and Mr. Misunderstood, Eric Church is trying to tell us something. Oftentimes overlooked by insiders for mainstream awards (although he recently took home CMA Entertainer of the Year in 2020) and industry kudos, Church has done things his own way with the full support of his fans.
MUSIC
NME

Listen to FKA Twigs’ new mixtape ‘CAPRISONGS’

FKA Twigs has released her new mixtape, ‘CAPRISONGS’ – you can hear the record below. The release is the follow-up to Twigs’ 2019 album ‘Magdalene’, and was previewed last month by her collaboration with The Weeknd, ‘Tears In The Club’. ‘CAPRISONGS’, which...
MUSIC
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton, NY
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy