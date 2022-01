Lucifer, the fan-favorite adaptation of the DC/Vertigo comics title of the same name, has once again topped the streaming ratings. The series, which was cancelled after three seasons on FOX and revived by Netflix, has gone on to be one of the most reliable hits in the streaming space. Lucifer has a fiercely dedicated audience, who seem to tune in throughout the streaming window, rather than just when the show is new, so while other mega-hits like Squid Game might blow it out of the water when they're brand new, Lucifer will go back to the top of the charts a few weeks later.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO