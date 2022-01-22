ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Hundreds of officers from over 50 departments join police caravan to support NYPD

Over 50 police departments from across the Hudson Valley showed their support for their brothers and sisters of the NYPD on Sunday. Hundreds of officers caravanned to the 32nd Precinct in Harlem in support of two of their own: 22-year-old NYPD officer Jason Rivera who was killed in the line of duty and 27-year-old NYPD officer Wilbert Mora, who is hospitalized after being critically wounded while answering a domestic disturbance call on Thursday.
‘It is our city against the killers.’ NYC mayor says Harlem shooting is an attack on families, children in NYC

Mayor Eric Adams addressed the city Friday night after one officer was killed and another was gravely injured following a shooting in Harlem. A suspect was also killed in the shooting, according to officials. NYPD Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said that a 22-year-old officer lost his life, and that another officer is currently fighting for his life.
NYPD: Bronx shooting leaves 25-year-old man dead, suspect on the loose

A man is dead after getting shot in the Bronx late Tuesday night, police say. According to the NYPD, the shooting took place on the southbound Bronx River Parkway near East 177th Street at around 9 p.m. Police say a 25-year-old man identified as Jahwan Joseph was found unresponsive inside...
NYPD officer Wilbert Mora dies days after Harlem shooting: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — NYPD officer Wilbert Mora has died from injuries sustained during a shooting Friday evening at a Harlem apartment building, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced on Tuesday. “It’s with great sadness I announce the passing of Police Officer Wilbert Mora. Wilbert is 3 times a hero. For choosing a life of service. […]
NYPD: Suspect who shot 2 officers in Harlem dies

The suspect who shot Officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora Friday in Harlem has died, the NYPD says. Rivera and Mora were shot while responding to a 911 call about a domestic dispute between a Harlem mother and her adult son. CHOPPER 12: Chopper 12 above police procession in support...
NYPD Officer Jason Rivera Fatally Shot, Officer Wilbert Mora Critically Injured Responding To Harlem Domestic Dispute

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora, 27, is fighting for his life and another officer has died after responding to a call for help from a mother concerning her son’s behavior. Officers lined up Friday at Harlem Hospital and many remained late into Saturday morning to pay their respects to fallen officer 22-year-old Jason Rivera and Mora, who was critically injured, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported. Mayor Eric Adams directed flags at city buildings to be flown at half staff. The deadly encounter with the suspect, 47-year-old Lashawn McNeil, a convicted felon, unfolded around 6:30 p.m. Friday on West 135th Street between...
NYPD: Woman shot inside apartment in Brooklyn

A woman was shot inside an apartment building in East New York Tuesday, police say. According to authorities, the shooting happened at around 9 a.m. on Fountain and Glenmore avenues. It was reported the woman was shot in the abdomen and taken to an area hospital. The victim was listed in stable condition.
Statement from Governor Kathy Hochul on Shooting of NYPD Officers in Harlem

"I am horrified by tonight’s tragedy in Harlem. My thoughts are with the family who answered the phone to receive the news they've always dreaded: that their loved one, who had sworn to protect and serve New Yorkers by joining the NYPD, will not be coming home. I am praying for the recovery of his partner, the officer who is fighting for his life, and for his family. I know that all of New York is standing with these officers and their families.
1 injured in Norwalk shooting

One person was struck by gunfire in Norwalk, police say. The shooting happened after 10 p.m. Wednesday on West Cedar Street and Price Avenue. One gunshot victim was found at the scene and transported to the hospital but later released. Police say several 911 calls were made about gunshots being...
NYPD releases second video of suspect linked to shooting of 11-month-old girl

Police have released new video of the person they say was involved in the shooting of an 11-month-old baby in the Bronx. Police are still looking for the person who fired gunshots Wednesday night on East 198th Street and Valentine Avenue last week striking an 11-month-old girl in the face. Police say the 32-year-old mother and the 11-month-old baby girl were sitting in a car outside a deli when the suspect, involved in a dispute with another person, fired shots that went through the car and hit the baby girl.
