Regina King’s Son Ian Alexander Jr. Shared His Excitement For Upcoming Performance Just Days Before His Passing

This is absolutely heartbreaking.

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Just three days ago, Regina King’s son, Ian Alexander Jr., was celebrating his 26th birthday and sharing his excitement online about his upcoming show.

The news of his untimely death took Hollywood by shock and several celebrities, local community leaders and fans continually send their condolences to Oscar winner actress Regina King and her family.

Activist and daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., Bernice King, shared her condolences on Twitter.

Kid Cudi chimed in on Twitter and wrote, “My heart hurts for Regina King and her family. God please watch over them.”

Zoe Saldana also chimed in on Twitter and left her condolences.

Regina King and her son shared a unique and close bond that was apparent any time he joined her on the red carpet or at an award show. During his last appearance with her at the 2019 Golden Globes, Ryan Seacrest asked Ian what it was like having Regina as a mom and he simply said “She’s just a super mom!”

“She doesn’t really let bad workdays or anything come back and ruin the time that we have,” he said. “It’s really awesome to have a mother who I can enjoy spending time with.”

Regina was often quoted during interviews and acceptance speeches saying that her son Ian, was her greatest accomplishment.

Ian also regularly opened up about the pair’s close bond, writing in an Instagram post commemorating King’s 50th birthday last year that she was “the greatest gift.”

“Happy birthday to my co, so extremely proud of you and inspired by your love, artistry, and gangsta! To be able to watch you take this lifetime by its neck and make it yours is something i will forever be grateful for,” Ian wrote. “But to have you as my mother is the greatest gift I could ask for. To be all that you are while always having the time to be there, love and support me unconditionally is truly remarkable. The whole marvel universe ain’t got s— on you, your the real superhero! Love you mom! This day and everyday YO DAY!!”

The two shared matching tattoos that read “unconditional love” in Aramaic and Regina was a huge supporter of her son’s music and artistry.

Just last week King took to Instagram to urge her fans to listen to her only child’s new single, Green Eyes. He also just recently released another song on Spotify entitled, Work It Out.

In Work It Out, Ian sings: “The pain can’t go with that / This pain got me feeling bad. Your love is oh so fake / How long does it have to take.”

Ian was due to perform at the Avalon Hollywood Bardot on January 28.

BOSSIP is sending sincere condolences to Regina King and all of Ian Alexander Jr.’s family and friends.

If you are in the US & having thoughts of ending your life please call 24/7 suicide line 800-273-8255.