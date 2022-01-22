ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate Dems determined to save Build Back Better package

By Alexandra Limon
KSN News
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — President Biden kicked off his second year in office and Democrats are trying to press reset in order to move the president’s agenda forward.

That includes trying to pass the Build Back Better package which failed to pass last year.

Democratic leaders believe a version of Build Back Better can still become law, “building around a handful of issues,” Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) said.

Senator Wyden says the legislative package should include provisions to fight climate change.

“Any energy source that can reduce carbon emissions is in a position to get the tax savings,” Senator Wyden said.

Wyden also wants the bill to ensure the government can negotiate prescription drug prices and should include the expanded child tax credit.

“Because of omicron, families are faced with extra expenses, the child tax credit is tangible benefit,” Wyden said.

But President Biden isn’t as sure. Earlier this week, he said some of his biggest priorities might have to be left out to give the bill a shot of passing in the Senate.

“That I’m not sure I can get in the package. One is the child tax credit and the other is help for the cost of community colleges,” President Biden explained.

Republicans say rising inflation is why they oppose any additional government spending.

“That inflation was created and fueled by this incredible spending spree that the democrats have been on,” Senator John Thune (R-SD) said.

Democratic senators Manchin and Sinema are also concerned about inflation and a bill can’t pass without their support.

Even Senate Democrats can agree, it isn’t clear progressives in the house will support a watered-down bill.

