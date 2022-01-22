ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punta Gorda, FL

Shots fired into Punta Gorda Irish Pub Friday night

By Victoria Costa
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dpAgq_0dt0g7Io00

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Punta Gorda Police are searching for someone who fired shots into a Punta Gorda Irish Pub late Friday night.

Officials responded to The Celtic Ray Public House after receiving reports about a shooting that occurred.

Witnesses told police someone fired at the building from the outside.

Police are looking for the person or persons that fired the shots into the building, according to the PDPD.

This is a developing story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VAbd7_0dt0g7Io00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hMGUU_0dt0g7Io00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Pennsylvania court declares state's no-excuse absentee voting law unconstitutional

(CNN) — A Pennsylvania appellate court on Friday struck down a law that allows no-excuse absentee voting, saying it violates the state constitution. The law, known as Act 77, was enacted in late 2019 with strong bipartisan support. But in September, more than a dozen Republicans in the state House -- most of whom voted for the law -- filed suit, asserting that the changes made to absentee voting were unconstitutional and should have been pursued through a constitutional amendment placed before voters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Punta Gorda, FL
Punta Gorda, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Punta Gorda Irish Pub
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy