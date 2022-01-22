ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The Champions League race is heating up with West Ham, Tottenham, Arsenal and Man United battling it out for fourth... so ahead of the Hammers visiting Old Trafford and Spurs facing Chelsea, who is best-equipped to snatch it?

By Oliver Salt For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

With the race for Champions League qualification heating up, this weekend could provide the biggest indication yet as to which team will snatch the final top-four spot in the Premier League.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea appear in pole position to wrap up the first three places, leaving West Ham, Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United to battle it out for fourth.

On Saturday, United are set to welcome the Hammers to Old Trafford in what promises to be a fascinating shootout with their top-four rivals, before Tottenham gear up for one of their toughest tests of the season away at Chelsea 24 hours later.

The battle to secure Champions League football should take a significant turn over the weekend, and ahead of those fixtures Sportsmail has broken down West Ham, Spurs, Arsenal and United's chances of sneaking into fourth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gk9Wk_0dt0flII00
Manchester United's clash with West Ham on Saturday could be key in the top-four race
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44PVl1_0dt0flII00
Tottenham also have a difficult outing in store away at London rivals Chelsea 24 hours later
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pi6lT_0dt0flII00
How the race for the top four in the Premier League is shaping up ahead of the weekend 

West Ham - Top-four odds: 15/2 (odds from Sportsbook)

While they currently occupy the all-important fourth spot, David Moyes' men only sit one point clear of Spurs, who have three games-in-hand on their fellow London club.

Arsenal, who have two-games-in-hand, and United, who have one, are also only two points behind.

As a result, defeat for West Ham at Old Trafford would prove a major blow in their bid for Champions League qualification. The bookies have them at evens to do so, 14/5 to claim a draw and 3/1 to come away with a win.

The Hammers are not in the best of form right now, having suffered two defeats in their last five matches heading into Saturday's match.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S9KW6_0dt0flII00
The odds are against David Moyes' Hammers winning the race for Champions League football

Injuries to key defenders have left them looking slightly more vulnerable at the back than usual in recent games, with only one clean sheet under their belt in the past six weeks.

They also have one of the toughest run-ins between now and the end of the season, with trips to Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea in store, as well as home fixtures against Arsenal and Man City.

Add to that the remainder of their Europa League campaign, which resumes in March, and the odds are somewhat stacked against West Ham keeping hold of fourth place.

Tottenham - Top-four odds: 9/5

Since his arrival at the start of November, Spurs have avoided defeat in each of Antonio Conte's first nine league outings, taking 21 points from a possible 27 and boosting their top-four chances in the process.

It has generally been an encouraging start for the Italian despite some wretched performances in the Carabao Cup and Europa Conference League, meaning if they come away from Stamford Bridge on Sunday with a result he will fancy his chances of taking fourth.

A victory at the home of their London rivals would drag Chelsea into the top-four dogfight, yet Conte will know a point is good enough for his side and likely set them up in a way to ensure they take it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RFCQN_0dt0flII00
Spurs are unbeaten in the Premier League since Antonio Conte took charge in November
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ICfzK_0dt0flII00
The north London club are well positioned to mount a serious top-four challenge under Conte

In terms of their schedule, Spurs still have tricky outings away at City, United and Liverpool to come, while they also have to welcome West Ham to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

However, after being dumped out of the Europa Conference League they have no European competitions to worry about, which means Conte's men will not have to stomach any long-winded trips across the continent.

The bookies believe there is a 9/2 chance of them running out winners at Chelsea on Sunday, while a draw and a defeat is priced at 3/1 and 8/11 respectively.

Arsenal - Top-four odds: 17/8

Mikel Arteta has pulled Arsenal back on track since they suffered consecutive defeats against Man United and Everton at the start of December, winning their next four matches and only losing in the dying seconds at home to Man City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lDK1b_0dt0flII00
Arsenal are in decent form and have the easiest run-in of any side until the end of the season

EACH TEAM'S NEXT FIVE FIXTURES

West Ham

Watford (H) - February 8

Leicester (A) - February 13

Newcastle (H) - February 19

Wolves (H) - February 26

Liverpool (A) - March 5

Tottenham

Southampton (H) - February 9

Wolves (H) - February 13

Manchester City (A) - February 19

Leeds (A) - February 26

Everton (H) - March 5

Arsenal

Wolves (A) - February 10

Brentford (H) - February 19

Watford (A) - March 5

Leicester (H) - March 12

Aston Villa (A) - March 19

Manchester United

Burnley (A) - February 8

Southampton (H) - February 12

Leeds (A) - February 20

Watford (H) - February 26

Manchester City (A) - March 5

They will be watching on closely with at least one of their closest top-four rivals set to drop points when United face West Ham, but they will also be hoping for a Chelsea win over Spurs to ensure their north London rivals don't open up a four-point gap.

If other results go their way in the coming weeks, Arteta will be in with a serious chance of sealing Arsenal's long-awaited return to the Champions League after a five-year absence.

They have the easiest run-in out of the four teams vying for fourth, with West Ham away and United at home their only matches against top-seven opposition.

The Gunners also have no other competitions to focus on after crashing out of the Carabao Cup and FA Cup in recent weeks, and having not qualified for a European tournament this term.

In their next four games, they come up against three teams who currently sit in the bottom seven, which could allow them to build momentum at a pivotal stage of the campaign.

Manchester United - Top-four odds: 2/1

It has been an underwhelming season for United, who had ambitions of challenging for the title at the start of the year and now find themselves scrapping it out for Champions League qualification.

Ralf Rangnick has had mixed results since taking the interim reins in December; sluggish performances and reports of discontent behind the scenes have raised concern in recent weeks, but he has only lost one of his first seven games at the helm.

The German has recorded four wins in that time, keeping them in the top-four picture by the skin of their teeth heading into the second half of the season.

Nevertheless, Spurs and Arsenal can pull clear of them by winning their respective games-in-hand, while West Ham will move five ahead with a victory at Old Trafford on Saturday - albeit having played an extra match.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P7hb0_0dt0flII00
Man United have a tough run-in and remain in the hunt for top four by the skin of their teeth

United therefore cannot afford to lose further ground against the Hammers, especially given their challenging run-in between now and the end of the season.

Rangnick still has to take his side away to neighbours Man City, bitter rivals Liverpool and top-four foes Arsenal. There are also home fixtures against Spurs and Chelsea to come, the latter of which takes place on the penultimate weekend.

Throw in their FA Cup campaign and a Champions League last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid, and it's fair to say United will have their work cut out winning the race for fourth.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Tottenham owner Daniel Levy has 'no understanding about football' even though he is 'hands-on' in negotiating, says former Spurs director of football Frank Arnesen after the north London club lost out on Adama Traore and Luis Diaz moves this week

Tottenham owner Daniel Levy has 'no understanding about the football game' even though he is very 'hands-on' with transfer business, according to former Spurs director of football Frank Arnesen. Spurs are undergoing a difficult transfer market after key attacking targets Luis Diaz and Adama Traore chose Liverpool and Barcelona respectively,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Colombia 0-1 Peru: Edison Flores earns visitors stunning qualification win as James Rodriguez and Liverpool target Luis Diaz fail to save their side from making it SIX games without a goal in the hunt to reach the 2022 World Cup

Colombia suffered a sixth successive shut-out as resilient visitors Peru earned a memorable late win in World Cup 2022 Qualifying on Friday. Substitute Edison Flores raced clear on the left, entered the penalty area and beat Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina at his near post with a low shot in the 85th minute to settle a tight contest at the Estadio Metropolitano.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Ex-Premier League manager Sam Allardyce slams Man United's 'mind-boggling' failure to sign Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland in 2020 as he claims ex-boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would still be in charge at Old Trafford if they had

Sam Allardyce has slammed Manchester United for their 'mind-boggling' failure to sign Erling Haaland in 2020. The Red Devils looked set to secure the Norwegian's signature in 2020 but Borussia Dortmund swooped in and sealed a move for him in the January window. United reportedly also had a chance to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man Utd’s Zidane Iqbal honoured to represent Iraq ahead of debut

Manchester United’s Zidane Iqbal has revealed his pride as he prepares to make his senior international debut.The midfielder, of Pakistani and Iraqi heritage, is poised to make his Iraq bow on Thursday.The 18-year-old flew to join the squad on Sunday and could make his debut when Iraq, the country of his mother’s birth, face Iran in a crucial World Cup qualifier at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran.“It’s another milestone I’m going to hit, my first-team debut for Iraq. I’m looking forward to it and it’s a big game, so hopefully we can win,” he told manutd.com.“Me choosing to play for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Antonio Conte
Daily Mail

Liverpool have an 'enquiry' for Fabio Carvalho turned away with Fulham 'desperate' to keep hold of the attacking midfielder in their push for an immediate return to the Premier League

Liverpool enquired about Fabio Carvalho but have been informed Fulham have no intentions to sell, according to reports. Carvalho, 19, has caught the eye this season with a number of superb performances in the Championship. But his contract with Fulham is up in the summer and several Premier League clubs,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Man United's Phil Jones attracts interest from French side Bordeaux as the former England international looks to get his career back on track following an injury-hit 11-year stay at Old Trafford

Manchester United defender Phil Jones is attracting interest from French side Bordeaux. The centre-back has made just one appearance this season but impressed with an assured performance against Wolves 712 days after his last first team appearance. The 29-year-old is one of several United players keen to leave Old Trafford...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

With Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino already starring in Liverpool's fearsome attack, will Luis Diaz squeeze into the side or will the Reds' £50m coup pose a tactical headache for Jurgen Klopp?

Liverpool have made a dramatic late move to gazump Tottenham and Manchester United with an attempt to sign Colombia international Luis Diaz. Jurgen Klopp’s side have agreed a fee of £37.5million plus £12.5m in add-ons for the Porto winger. The Reds already boast a triumphant front line...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Amad Diallo makes dream start to Rangers career as he scores just FIVE MINUTES into his debut after joining the Scottish side on loan from Man United this week

Amad Diallo had the perfect start to his Rangers career as he scored just five minutes into his debut. Rangers face tenth-place Ross County on Saturday ahead of their crunch clash with Celtic on Wednesday and Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side immediately had the upper hand as Diallo put them ahead early on.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Arsenal#Man United#Spurs#The Premier League#Manchester United#Tottenham#Europa League
Daily Mail

Barcelona made a move for Ferran Torres instead of Man City team-mate Raheem Sterling as director of football Mateu Alemany 'did not believe the England international would adapt to life at the Nou Camp'

Barcelona made a move for Ferran Torres instead of his former Manchester City team-mate Raheem Sterling as the Nou Camp chiefs did not believe the England international would adapt to life at the club. Sterling faced troubles at the start of the season, struggling to break into Pep Guardiola's side,...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Harvey Elliott marks Liverpool return by getting a goal and an assist in a friendly against Wrexham... with youngster tipped to feature against Cardiff in the FA Cup next weekend

Harvey Elliott returned to action for Liverpool in a behind-closed-doors game against Wrexham on Saturday. The 18-year-old was carried off on a stretcher after he suffered a serious ankle injury against Leeds back in September and was taken straight to hospital. Two days later, he underwent successful surgery in London...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Mikel Arteta 'chopped his nose off to spite his face' by dropping ex-captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang claims Paul Merson... who believes the striker could still have a role to play at the club with long-term target Dusan Vlahovic set to join Juventus

Paul Merson has insisted Arsenal fans shouldn't panic over not signing a striker this month and that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could still have a role to play at the Gunners. Aubameyang has been banished from the first-team squad by Mikel Arteta after a disciplinary breach led to him being stripped of the captain's armband.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Women's Super League: Chelsea beat West Ham 2-0 to move up to second

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes wants more goals from Erin Cuthbert after the midfielder scored in the win against West Ham that sent them back to second in the Women's Super League table. Cuthbert set Bethany England up for the opener, with the striker pouncing after Anna Leat spilled the initial...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Paul Collingwood scared of long-term impact Covid bubbles might have on players

Paul Collingwood fears for the long-term mental health of England cricketers following two years of Covid-enforced bubbles and believes a disrupted preparation meant they were “sitting ducks” at the Ashes.The onset of the pandemic has left England regularly contending with restrictive conditions, initially at home and then on tour which Collingwood suspects has inhibited performance levels.But of greater worry to the England assistant, taking charge for the Twenty20 series against the West Indies in Barbados in the absence of head coach Chris Silverwood is the impact of lengthy stints in these environments.While Collingwood accepted global circumstances have meant compromises...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Jack Nowell's new mantra is 'you booze, you lose'... the England winger and pub owner has ditched drink and shed 10kg to boost his Six Nations chances as he targets re-launching his Test career

Jack Nowell has been on a dry run back into the England squad and the lighter, sharper, fitter Exeter wing is ready to re-launch his Test career in the Six Nations. The 28-year-old has not played for his country since a cruelly-abbreviated role in the epic 2019 World Cup campaign led him into a prolonged sequence of 'mini-nightmares'. But Nowell has come out the other side, by turning down caps in the summer and autumn, to make sure he was absolutely right and ready for national service again.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Barnsley 0-1 Bournemouth: Philip Billing's header sees promotion-pushing Cherries return to winning ways against a sorry Barnsley side who suffer a fourth successive defeat

Bournemouth returned to winning ways with a 1-0 away victory over Championship bottom club Barnsley. The promotion-pushing Cherries had lost back-to-back games going into the Oakwell fixture, but Philip Billing's 12th-minute goal was enough to see them triumph. Scott Parker's side remain third in the Championship table and a point...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Ross County 3-3 Rangers: Leaders drop two precious points as Matthew Wright snatches a dramatic draw in the 96th minute after Man United loanee Amad Diallo had scored just five minutes into his debut

Rangers dropped two potentially crucial points in the Scottish Premiership title race as Matthew Wright swept home a 96th-minute equaliser for Ross County in a six-goal thriller. The reigning champions move five points clear of Celtic but their title rivals can trim that to just two ahead of Wednesday's Old...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Fulham's Championship clash with Blackpool is suspended after a medical emergency as paramedics race into the stands and fellow fans use flags for privacy... with a similar incident also halting play at League Two Oldham

Fulham's game against Blackpool at Craven Cottage was suspended because of a medical emergency about 10 minutes into the first half. Medical staff from both clubs helped paramedics attending to an emergency in the Hammersmith Stand, with fans using flags to provide first responders with some privacy. Referee Peter Bankes...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

294K+
Followers
14K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy