A popular PS2 RPG is reportedly coming to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED sometime this year. The PS2 had a wide range of great RPGs, especially of the JRPG variety, as this was before the western RPG became as popular as it is today. The game in question debuted all the way back in 2008 via the PS2 and via Atlus and Sega. Until 2020, when the game came to PC, it was only available on this platform, making it a PlayStation exclusive for over a decade. If you haven't guessed by now, the game in question is Persona 4, however, it's not Persona 4 that's been linked to Nintendo Switch by a new report, it's Persona 4 Golden, an enhanced version of the game that was released in 2012 via the PlayStation Vita.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO