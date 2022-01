Despite loving a lazy day in bed, sleep hasn’t always been one of my strong suits. I tend to toss and turn, often waking up in the middle of the night to check my phone. I’ll be the first to admit that my sleep quality isn’t the best, and it seems like no soothing sleep spray or comfy bedding can truly remedy the issue. So I was excited to come across new research that suggests taking daily probiotic supplements could be a simple solution for better sleep.

