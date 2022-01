Before the season started, I made a handful of predictions about how the Los Angeles Kings‘ season would go. From where they would finish in the standings, to how individual players would do. Most of them came from my season preview and predictions article, but there were a few others as well. Now just over halfway through the season, I wanted to take a look at how those predictions are coming along. Am I on pace to get most of them right, or was I way off the mark on most of them? It’s time to find out.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO