January 20 was Penguin Awareness Day, and even though the Little Blue Penguins at Birch Aquarium are not yet on display, the aquarium thought you may enjoy this little penguin […] The story The Beyster Family Little Blue Penguins Habitat Will Open at Birch Aquarium this Summer appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.

CORONADO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO