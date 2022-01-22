Here's What The Owner Of The Brooklyn Nets Tweeted After They Beat The San Antonio Spurs
The Brooklyn Nets beat the San Antonio Spurs in Texas on Friday night, and after the game their owner Joe Tsai sent out a tweet.View the original article to see embedded media.
The Brooklyn Nets crushed the San Antonio Spurs 117-102 in Texas on Friday night, and after the game Joe Tsai sent out a tweet.
The post from Tsai (who owns the Nets) can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
Tsai quote tweeted a tweet from NBA TV with highlights of James Harden from the win, and they also posted his impressive stat line on the evening.
Tsai's quote tweet said: "The best is yet to come"
With the win, the Nets retook the first seed in the Eastern Conference from the Chicago Bulls, and now have a half-game lead over the Bulls and the Miami Heat.
The Nets are 29-16 in 45 games played on the season.
Harden finished the game with 37 points, ten rebounds and 11 assists, giving him a triple-double.
