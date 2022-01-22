ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Feds: Nursing home operator failed to pay $29.5M in taxes

Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in New Jersey say the operator of a failed multi-state nursing home chain failed to pay $29.5 million in payroll...

panhandlepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
drgnews.com

UPDATE: Company who operated nursing home facilities in Pierre, Mobridge, Ipswich and other South Dakota towns failed to pay $29.5M in taxes

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in New Jersey say the operator of a failed multi-state nursing home chain failed to pay $29.5 million in payroll and unemployment taxes for his employees at 95 facilities he operated in 11 states. Authorities arrested Joseph Schwartz of Suffern, New York, on Thursday and charged him with willful failure to pay over employment taxes, evasion of unemployment taxes and failure to file annual financial reports. Authorities say his New Jersey-based Skyline Management Group had approximately 15,000 employees and Schwartz failed to pay their taxes from mid-2017 through June 2018. Prosecutors also allege Schwartz failed to file financial reports related to Skyline’s 401K retirement plan contributions that are automatically withdrawn from an employee’s pay.
PIERRE, SD
Kait 8

Insurance producer charged with failing to pay $29.5 million in taxes

SUFFERN, N.Y. (KAIT) - A insurance producer has been arrested for failing to pay $29.5 million dollars in payroll and unemployment taxes, and benefit plan fraud, federal prosecutors said this week. In a statement released Thursday, Jan. 20, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced Joseph Schwartz, 62, was charged by...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Reports#Payroll Taxes#Ap#Skyline Management Group
CBS Baltimore

Feds Seize Bogus Domain Name Posing As Department Of Labor Website

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Federal authorities have seized a domain name that claimed to be an official website for the U.S. Department of Labor but was actually a phishing scheme in disguise, the Justice Department announced Wednesday. The website—US-dolbids.com—was billed as a procurement website for the U.S. Department of Labor and mimicked designs and messaging found on the agency’s legitimate website, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland said. It even contained a hyperlink claiming to steer users to “Coronavirus Resources” provided by the federal government. Website visitors were directed to login with their email addresses and passwords to bid on government contracts, federal prosecutors said, but in reality the portal was designed to steal users’ credentials to exploit them for financial gain. The website has since been taken down. Authorities did not specify how many, if any, visitors were fooled by the bogus website before its seizure and removal. The seizure was part of the federal government’s ongoing effort to crack down on and head off pandemic-related fraud. Anyone with information about fraud involving COVID-19 can report it to the Justice Department’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721. Tips can also be made online.
U.S. POLITICS
Western Iowa Today

Former Business Owner Sentenced For Failing To Pay More Than $1.4M In Taxes

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — Former trucking business owner has been sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for failing to pay more than one-point-four million dollars in taxes. Fifty-seven-year-old Mark Warm of Jesup pleaded guilty last September. He admitted that he was responsible for the finances at Warm Trucking between 2013 and 2019 and that he failed to withhold income taxes and FICA taxes from his employees’ paychecks. Warm was ordered to make restitution to cover the amount that wasn’t paid to the I-R-S.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
AOL Corp

1.5M US bank cards have been hacked: NordVPN

Over 1.5 million US bank cards can be found on the dark web, a recent study from cybersecurity company NordVPN found. According to the study, a total of 1,561,739 American payment card details were found by independent researchers to be for sale on the dark web. Additionally, the average price for an American card on the dark web was $5.80.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy