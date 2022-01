West Virginia takes on Arkansas tomorrow in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, and the team traveling to Fayetteville could be in a better mood. The Mountaineers (13-6, 2-5 Big 12) have lost four in a row after losing just two times in the first 15 games. The home team has won five in a row and found a lineup and a style that seem to be working. On top of that, only one Division I team has a larger average home attendance than the Razorbacks (15-5, 5-3 SEC). But cheer up! Bob Huggins is 2-1 against Arkansas, all as the Cincinnati head coach, and has been victorious in Bud Walton Arena before.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 8 HOURS AGO