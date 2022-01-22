ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Dylan Levitt nets extra-time winner for Dundee United at Kilmarnock

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Mcpv_0dt0YcS800

A moment of brilliance from Dylan Levitt saw Dundee United through to the last 16 of the Scottish Cup following an extra-time win against Kilmarnock

The on-loan Manchester United midfielder produced an impressive piece of skill and an emphatic finish to earn United a 2-1 victory at Rugby Park.

Marc McNulty had put United into an early lead, but Rory McKenzie levelled and the cinch Championship side had the better of the chances in normal time as the 5,380 crowd got their full money’s worth in an entertaining cup tie.

Tam Courts handed a first start to Tony Watt following his move from Motherwell as the United head coach made five changes following the midweek defeat by St Mirren, their sixth loss on the trot.

Kyle Lafferty was on the bench after completing his return to Kilmarnock on Friday, while on-loan Hibernian midfielder Dylan Tait made his debut.

United got off to the perfect start when McNulty latched on to Scott McMann’s ball forward and raced away from the home defence to net off the far post. It was the striker’s first goal of the season in his second match since ending a four-month lay-off.

Ash Taylor had a header saved for the hosts, but Zach Hemming kept them in it by coming out quickly to deny Kieran Freeman.

The noisy visiting fans were silenced in the 20th minute when McKenzie latched on to Oli Shaw’s header-on and finished at the second attempt.

The home support sparked into life and they had further encouragement for the remainder of the half. Fraser Murray and McKenzie had shots saved before Shaw and Daniel MacKay shot wide from better chances.

The hosts had lost skipper Chris Stokes to injury in the first half, with Euan Murray on, and Derek McInnes waited less than eight minutes of the second half before introducing Lafferty for MacKay.

Killie had most of the second-half chances and they could not have come any closer when Taylor thought he had headed home a corner only for Nicky Clark to head clear. The home side claimed a goal with Clark’s feet behind the line, but his head was further forward and referee Willie Collum played on.

Shaw and McKenzie forced saves, Fraser Murray stabbed wide and Benjamin Siegrist scrambled Blair Alston’s long-range effort wide.

United almost won it towards the end of the 90 minutes when substitute Ilmari Niskanen hit the post following a slick move.

Watt blazed over from a first-time effort in the opening minute of extra time before forcing a good save from an angled drive 60 seconds later. Lafferty could not take a double chance at the other end.

The winner came in the 111th minute after Levitt collected Watt’s pass and engineered space to drill home.

Killie had chances to take the game to penalties. Shaw’s shot was cleared off the line and Taylor headed wide from six yards before Lafferty came close with a header.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Kevin McDonald training with Dundee United after kidney transplant

Tam Courts has confirmed Kevin McDonald is training with Dundee United as he looks to return to action following a kidney transplant. The 33-year-old, who has won five Scotland caps, sat out the 2020/21 season due to a serious illness and his brother Fraser donated a kidney so McDonald could have surgery last May.
WORLD
newschain

Dundee United waiting on Liam Smith and Kai Fotheringham

Dundee United boss Tam Courts has a couple of concerns for the cinch Premiership game against St Mirren on Tuesday night. Liam Smith (knee) and Kai Fotheringham (ankle) are struggling for fitness. Carljohan Eriksson, the 26-year-old Finland goalkeeper who joined as a free agent from Swedish top-flight side Mjallby, is...
SOCCER
newschain

Peter Pawlett convinced winter break has allowed Dundee United to recalibrate

Peter Pawlett believes the winter break has allowed Dundee United to recover and recalibrate following their dismal year-end form. After a decent start to the season under boss Tam Courts the Tannadice club wobbled towards the end of 2021 and lost five in a row before the winter break to drop down to seventh in the cinch Premiership, two points behind Aberdeen.
SOCCER
The Independent

Jesse Lingard’s loan move from Manchester United to Newcastle set to collapse

Jesse Lingard's proposed loan move to Newcastle United is on the verge of collapsing following an impasse in negotiations with Manchester United.The two clubs are understood to have failed to reach an agreement over a loan fee for Lingard, who is eager to secure a move away from Old Trafford this month.The 29-year-old's United contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he has seen his first-team opportunities limited under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.Relegation-threatened Newcastle saw an initial bid for Lingard rejected last week and, despite talks continuing, have failed to settle on a fee with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Mackay
Person
Dylan Levitt
Person
Marc Mcnulty
Person
Rory Mckenzie
Person
Kyle Lafferty
Person
Fraser Murray
Person
Derek Mcinnes
Person
Nicky Clark
Person
Oli Shaw
Person
Benjamin Siegrist
Person
Tony Watt
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand gives verdict on Anthony Martial’s Man United career after completing Sevilla loan

Anthony Martial’s departure from Manchester United, on loan to Sevilla, has not come as a surprise to many - and certainly not to Rio Ferdinand.The former Monaco forward has been a bit-part player for the Premier League team for some time, featuring just eight times in the Premier League this season and scoring only once in all competitions for the Red Devils.He arrived with a big reputation and price tag and initially excited supporters, but inconsistent showings and being overshadowed by the likes of Marcus Rashford have left him on the fringes of the club, managing fewer than 400 minutes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips being chased by two Premier League clubs

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips is interesting two Premier League clubs and could leave before the end of the January transfer window.The club have already turned down a loan with an obligation to buy offer from Newcastle for the 23-year-old centre-back, having previously rejected a £7million bid from Watford.West Ham have also been linked with a move for the defender for some time.Phillips has featured on only three occasions this season – including a Champions League start against AC Milan at San Siro – due to the return to fitness of Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez and the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

St Mirren end long wait for a win with victory at Dundee United

St Mirren ended their 11-game run without a win by beating Dundee United 2-1 at Tannadice in the cinch Premiership. The Buddies opened the scoring in the first half with a superbly created and well taken goal by Jay Henderson, before making it two after the break thanks to Eamonn Brophy.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dundee United#Manchester United#Kilmarnock#Motherwell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
newschain

Motherwell survive cup scare with last-minute extra-time winner

Liam Donnelly’s late extra-time strike sealed a dramatic Scottish Cup comeback for Motherwell as they came from behind to defeat Championship side Morton. The two sides could not be separated after a closely contested 90 minutes and another half-hour was required to find a winner. Morton broke the deadlock...
SOCCER
SkySports

Dundee United 2-1 Ross County: Nicky Clark nets late winner at Tannadice

Dundee United finally returned to winning ways in the cinch Premiership with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Ross County at Tannadice. Substitute Nicky Clark was the home hero, cancelling out Regan Charles-Cook's opener from the penalty spot before scoring the winner in stoppage time. The result ended a run of...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Tam Courts: Late win at Ross County could be defining moment for Dundee United

Tam Courts says Dundee United’s last-gasp 2-1 victory over Ross County on Wednesday night could be a “defining” moment of the Taysiders’ season. The home side had gone behind to a Regan Charles-Cook strike in the 53rd minute but United substitute Nicky Clark levelled with a penalty in the 73rd minute and then headed in a dramatic winner in stoppage time.
SOCCER
The Independent

Roy Hodgson looking forward to ‘massive challenge’ at Watford

Former England boss Roy Hodgson feels ready for the massive challenge of keeping Watford in the Premier League.Hodgson was announced as the club’s new manager on Tuesday evening following the departure of Claudio Ranieri after only 16 weeks in charge.The 74-year-old will be joined at Vicarage Road by assistant Ray Lewington, who managed the Hornets from 2002 until 2005.Hodgson becomes the Hornets’ 15th permanent manager in the last 10 years, and the third boss this season after Xisco Munoz was dismissed in October.Having left Crystal Palace at the end of last season after another campaign safely in the top flight,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
114K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy