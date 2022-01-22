ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Would dogs be better off without us?

By Jessica Pierce, Marc Bekoff
Salon
Salon
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qhoI4_0dt0YbZP00

Would dogs be better off without us?

This may be a difficult question to consider if you live with a dog, love dogs, and find beauty in the enduring loyalty of the human-dog partnership. If you are reading this book with a dog curled up next to you on the couch or on her fluffy dog bed, happily licking peanut butter out of a Kong, this question might even be too painful to contemplate: How would my dog survive, naked and afraid, set adrift in a frightening new reality, without me to keep her safe? Yet try to imagine for a few moments not only what your dog might lose, but also what she might gain. Better yet, think about the whole range of individual dogs who currently share the planet with humans and consider the potential losses and the potential gains of having the world to themselves. And think about dogs who might come after the transition, who have never known life with humans. Maybe dogs as a species would have a better go of things on a planet that they didn't have to share with people, if the 20,000-year-long domestication experiment—which, arguably, has had its problems—were called off once and for all.

Dogs would be challenged by living on their own in a posthuman world. But a posthuman world is also full of what you might call "dog possibilities"—the various ways in which dogs would adapt, innovate, and expand their experiential worlds. We've seen that there is far more to the lives of dogs than being a house pet, spending the day chasing balls, barking at the postal delivery person, or waiting anxiously for their person to come home from work. A dogs' world is a bustling place, with dogs working on their own and with others to solve the puzzle of survival and to reap the rewards of life. Trying to catalog what dogs might stand to gain and lose if humans disappeared can help bring into focus some of the ways in which humans make life hard for dogs. More pertinent for those of us who live with companion dogs are the potential insights about how we might, without even realizing it, be asking our dogs to live in ways that constrain who they are and who they might become, the many ways in which we compromise the "dogness" of dogs. Having a sense of the whole experiential range of dog possibilities may help us become better companions to our dogs.

To explore whether the dog sitting next to us on the couch is fantasizing about a humanless world, we've tried to identify the potential gains and losses for dogs in a world without us. As you might expect, the question, "Would dogs be better off?" does not yield a simple "yes" or "no" answer, and the further you dive into the question the murkier the waters become.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Variables at Play in the Gains and Losses Game

We've constructed a comprehensive list of what dogs stand to gain or lose if humans go extinct in our book. Here are a few thoughts on why judgments about gains and losses are complicated.

What dogs may gain or lose as a species is distinct from what an individual dog stands to gain or lose. The sudden disappearance of humans will result in broadscale losses at the individual level. Many dogs will be ill-equipped to survive, not having had any lived experiences of obtaining their own food, finding shelter, or forming a workable pair bond. Depending on how humans disappear, individual dogs in captivity—for example, inside homes with no way to get out, or locked inside shelters or laboratory cages—will perish. Overcrowding of dogs in some areas may lead to intense competition for scarce food resources. Moreover, large numbers of individual dogs will be unable to reproduce because they have been desexed, and so even if individuals manage to survive, they will be at a genetic dead end. Nevertheless, enough dogs may survive this first wave so that viable populations will be able to take hold in habitable ecosystems. Dogs as a species may very well go on to flourish.

The gains and losses for dogs in a world without humans will be unique and will depend a great deal on where a dog begins this unprecedented journey into a posthuman future. The unique characteristics of where and how each dog is living when humans disappear will greatly influence what challenges they face and what is experienced as a loss or gain. How well they cope will depend on an individual dog's personality, past experiences, learning, social and emotional intelligence, and physical attributes.

Dogs currently live in wildly diverse relationships with humans, and while some dogs may keenly miss humans, others will be glad to see us go. A pet dog with a well-informed, motivated, and empathic human caregiver has more to lose than a dog caged at a research laboratory or in a puppy mill. Feral dogs will miss the enormous piles of garbage that humans produce but may not experience any loss of human companionship. Although the challenges for pet, free-ranging, and feral dogs will be different, the loss of humans and the transition from human selection to natural selection will be abrupt, and it won't be pretty for many of the dogs on the planet.

There will be far fewer posthuman dogs inhabiting the planet. A reduction in total numbers should not necessarily be viewed as a complete loss because arguably there are too many dogs, their population having been bloated by intensive human breeding and careless pet-keeping practices. The size of dog populations, especially in dog-dense areas, will need to be much smaller to be sustainable, with sustainability depending on the carrying capacity—the maximum population size of a species that can be sustained within a given environment—of different habitats in which dogs are trying to survive.

Posthuman dogs may form short- or long-term groups. What might be a gain for a group isn't necessarily a gain for all individuals within the group, and much will depend on who else is in the group and the ecological conditions with which the group must contend. Groups of animals tend to be most robust when they contain a broad range of behavioral phenotypes. It may be good for a group to have a combination of high-ranking and low-ranking individuals, but life might be difficult for those individuals who are of lower rank.

If humans disappeared, some gains and losses would be felt immediately, such as loss of human food subsidies and the gain of freedom from physical constraint, but the effects of human disappearance will reverberate and shift over generations.

For more about the book, see "Science and Speculation Say Dogs Would Do Well Without Us" (Psychology Today, October 21, 2021) by co-author Marc Bekoff. For a deeper dive into many of the topics addressed in the book, please visit Dr. Bekoff's blog, Animal Emotions.

Comments / 9

Peggy Austin
6d ago

I have one of my rescue dogs on my lap now and I know I would not be better off without them I'm sure I would be worse off God bless

Reply
9
Related
Salon

What's protecting Trump and the coup plotters: American exceptionalism — how do we fight that?

It has now been more than a year since the attack on the U.S. Capitol, with no clear signs that Donald Trump or any other of the major coup plotters will ever be punished. Many of the foot soldiers in that assault have been arrested and charged, but only a few have faced serious legal charges. Trump and the Republican fascists are plotting their next attacks on American democracy in plain sight, and in apparent total impunity.
POTUS
103.3 WKFR

Precious Arwin, Just 13 Weeks Old, Needs a New, Forever Home

The thought of pets sitting in shelters waiting for their forever homes is enough to pull at the heartstrings. But, a puppy getting returned to the shelter at just 13 weeks old? That's just devastating!. This week, for Dog Days, we're talking about this tiny little baby, Arwin. Arwin is...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Feral Dogs#Psychology Today
purewow.com

There’s a Really Cute Reason Why Dogs Follow You to The Bathroom

You’re trying to get a few seconds of peace and quiet while you’re on the porcelain throne, but suddenly you feel something soft and furry at your feet. Now it’s licking your leg. Yep, that’s Lassie curling up in your pants. And while you love your dog to bits, the behavior is quite curious, after all, it’s not like you’re leaving the house, right? So, why do dogs follow you to the bathroom? We asked Dr. Crista Coppola, PhD, Certified Dog Behaviorist for SeniorTailWaggers.com for some answers.
PETS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Guy Comforts The Terrified Dog He Rescued | The Dodo

He rescues this terrified dog and spends days getting her to let him pet her 🙏💕. You can help Dog Rescue Shelter Mladenovac, Serbia care for more dogs by donating to: http://thedo.do/donatemladenovac Follow them on YouTube: http://thedo.do/dogrescuesheltermladenovac. For the love of animals. Pass it on. Welcome to the discussion.
ANIMALS
wbrc.com

Shelter dog sad after being stood up by potential adopters

(Gray News) - A shelter dog in Kentucky was left waiting for his forever family after potential adopters never showed up to meet him. Workers at the Kentucky Humane Society said Hendrix was feeling sad after being stood up. “He got all excited and dressed up… and they never showed,”...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
12tomatoes.com

Mother Cat Keeps Her Kittens Alive Despite Having a Severed Spine

Story submitted by Nikki Chapple from Best Friends Felines in Brisbane, Australia. We had closed the doors due to a shortage of funds, carers and having almost 270 cats in care. Then I received a call from my vets. A mumma cat had been found in someone’s yard with her...
ANIMALS
countryliving.com

Dog waste left on walks blamed for loss of 18 unborn calves in the New Forest

Owners are being urged to take home dog waste after a parasite carried in faeces caused almost half a herd of cattle to lose their calves during pregnancy in the New Forest. Tom Gould, who farms near Bransgore, turned 38 cattle out to graze in the national park but 18 were found to have been infected by neospora — a bovine parasite found in dog excrement that can make cows much more likely to abort.
ANIMALS
thekatynews.com

6 Most Friendly Dog Breeds

Are you considering adding a new pup to your family but want one that is friendly around other dogs and people? Do you want to know which dog breeds are the friendliest and which you should pick if you are trying to socialize them with other dogs or people?. First-time...
PETS
Lifehacker

How Cold is 'Cold' for a Dog?

Winter may not be everyone’s favorite season, but it does produce some of the best (or at least cutest) content on the internet: Videos of puppies playing in the snow. But a quick romp in fresh powder is one thing—what about staying outside or longer periods of time?
PETS
mymodernmet.com

This Giant Maine Coon Cat Is So Big That People Think He’s a Dog

Maine Coon cats are gentle giants that get a lot of love on the internet—and it’s easy to see why! The majestic creatures are large and in charge with fluffy coats and striking manes. One of the latest felines to make a splash online is Kefir, a Maine Coon that lives with his human Yulia Minina in Stary Oskol, Russia. This absolute unit of a cat is so large that he is often mistaken for a dog.
PETS
The Independent

Maine Coon kitten is so big people mistake it for a dog

A Maine Coon kitten less than two years’ old is on track to becoming the world’s biggest cat, already weighing in at 12.5 kg.Kefir, who lives in the small Russian town of Stary Oskol with his owner, Yulia Minina, is so large that people often mistake him for a dog.At one year and 10 months old, the white-furred kitten has already surpassed the average adult weight of Maine Coone cats.Male Maine Coon cats usually weigh between 6.8kgs and 11.3kgs. Kefir will not reach his full size until he’s roughly three or four years old.While Kefir – who get’s his...
ANIMALS
24/7 Wall St.

18 of the ‘Ugliest Dogs’ of All Time

People love dogs for a variety of reasons: They’re loyal, playful, and usually very cute. But not always. Sometimes, man’s best friend isn’t the best-looking animal. There are many breeds of dogs that lack the fluffy fur and adorable faces that many of the more popular dog breeds have. While these odd-looking dogs may have […]
PETALUMA, CA
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
14K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy