The latest high school rankings were unveiled on Wednesday morning and the State is taking note of Gila Valley girls basketball. The Fort Thomas Lady Apaches are ranked #1 in the 1A basketball poll. They hold a 21-3 record with four regular season games left on the schedule and are in the middle of a 10-game winning streak. Fort Thomas won the 1A State Championship last year with a 20-2 record. Coach Lee Haws has his team in position to do the same in 2022.

FORT THOMAS, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO