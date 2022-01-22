ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Max Melbourne leaves it late to hit Lincoln winner

 6 days ago
Max Melbourne’s stoppage-time effort earned Lincoln a come-from-behind 2-1 win at Plymouth in Argyle’s first home game for 35 days.

Argyle deservedly took the lead after 34 minutes through striker Luke Jephcott, who finished off the best move of the half.

Adam Randell played the ball down the right to Niall Ennis whose cutback from the by-line was first-timed into the far corner by Jephcott, past diving goalkeeper Sam Long.

Long had made a superb stop to deny midfielder Ryan Broom minutes earlier but there was little he could do to prevent Jephcott’s well-placed strike.

Lincoln levelled in the 51st minute through John Marquis, who turned in player of the match Anthony Scully’s cross at the near-post.

Scully should have scored three minutes later but his close-range shot was somehow turned away from goal by home keeper Michael Cooper.

Central defender James Wilson prevented Marquis from doubling his tally with a perfectly timed sliding tackle on the hour as he raced in on goal, one on one with Cooper.

Long made a brilliant save to deny Adam Randell as the midfielder’s powerful 20-yard free-kick dipped wickedly over the wall.

But Melbourne was the hero as he swooped at the near post to head home Scully’s corner.

