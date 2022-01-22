ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Michael Smith’s 19th of the season sees Rotherham home

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EEEYN_0dt0YJsR00

Michael Smith hit his 19th goal of the season to lead Rotherham to a 1-0 win over Cheltenham.

The big striker has been Rotherham’s leading light this season and his latest strike puts him on his best ever goal return.

The win also ensured it was six straight home league wins for the promotion-chasing Millers.

Ben Wiles led the attack early on for the home side and fired just over after getting in down the left-hand side.

The winner came on 24 minutes when Smith latched onto a long ball, held off Will Boyle’s challenge and fired into the bottom corner past Owen Evans.

A stop-start second half probably suited the Millers and the first major chance of the second period fell their way, but striker Freddie Ladapo lashed over when a loose ball fell to him inside the box.

Callum Wright had the best openings for the visitors but he was crowded out when through on goal and then shot straight at Josh Vickers from the edge of the box.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Michael Smith extends Hearts contract until summer of 2023

Michael Smith has signed a one-year contract extension at Hearts which keeps him at Tynecastle until the summer of 2023. The 33-year-old Northern Ireland defender, who joined the Gorgie outfit from Peterborough in 2017, has become the fourth player to recently commit his future to the Edinburgh club following new deals for Craig Gordon, Craig Halkett and Stephen Kingsley.
WORLD
newschain

Michael Smith sets sights on Europe after signing new Hearts deal

Michael Smith has targeted a European spot for Hearts after signing a one-year contract extension which keeps him at Tynecastle until the summer of 2023. The 33-year-old Northern Ireland defender, who joined the Gorgie club from Peterborough United in 2017, has become the fourth player to commit his future to the Tynecastle club following new deals for Craig Gordon, Craig Halkett and Stephen Kingsley.
SOCCER
newschain

Paul Warne hails Rotherham’s battling abilities

Rotherham manager Paul Warne praised his players for getting through “a battle” as they saw off Cheltenham 1-0. The Millers got their promotion chase back on track with Michael Smith netting his 19th of the season – his best ever goal return. The narrow victory also made...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Vickers
Person
Ben Wiles
Person
Will Boyle
newschain

Ryan Porteous back from ban as Hibernian take on Livingston

Hibernian welcome back Ryan Porteous for Saturday’s match at home to Livingston following a three-game suspension. Fellow centre-back Paul Hanlon is likely to remain on the sidelines after missing the midweek draw at Motherwell with a heel injury. Key midfielder Kyle Magennis is still working to build up his...
SOCCER
newschain

Danny Mullen could be back for Dundee’s clash with St Mirren

Dundee striker Danny Mullen could return for the cinch Premiership clash with former club St Mirren. Mullen missed the midweek draw against St Johnstone with a sickness bug. Niall McGinn and Jay Chapman are in line for home debuts. Jordan Marshall remains a doubt while Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) and Lee...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Ball
newschain

Craig Halkett injury blow for Hearts ahead of Motherwell game

Hearts have been dealt a blow ahead of the visit from Motherwell after manager Robbie Neilson confirmed that Craig Halkett will be missing for several weeks with a hamstring injury sustained against Celtic in midweek. He is likely to be replaced in central defence by new signing Toby Sibbick, who...
SOCCER
newschain

Robbie Muirhead earns Morton point against Raith

A second-half header from Robbie Muirhead rescued a point for Morton as they drew 2-2 with Raith in the Scottish Championship. The result sees the Ton move up to seventh in the table while Rovers are still looking for their first league win since mid-December. Morton took the lead 25...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Jordan Tillson back from ban as Ross County host leaders Rangers

Ross County’s Jordan Tillson returns from suspension for the visit of Rangers in the cinch Premiership. The Staggies midfielder was banned for two games after being sent off against Motherwell. Fellow midfielder David Cancola misses out with a groin problem. New loan signing Amad Diallo goes into the Rangers...
SOCCER
newschain

Toby Sibbick in line for his second Hearts debut after signing from Barnsley

Toby Sibbick is in line to make his second debut for Hearts against Motherwell on Saturday as a replacement for the injured Craig Halkett. The versatile 22-year-old – who had a short, illness-disrupted loan stint at Tynecastle two years ago – returned to the Edinburgh club on Thursday on a three-and-a-half-year contract after leaving Barnsley.
SOCCER
newschain

Ange Postecoglou building ‘belief’ at Celtic

Ange Postecoglou believes Celtic’s hard-fought win against Hearts at Tynecastle on Wednesday night helped further build the bond and belief he is nurturing at Parkhead. In what is traditionally one of the toughest grounds in Scottish football to visit, the Hoops emerged with a 2-1 win to keep them four points behind champions Rangers at the top of the cinch Premiership.
SOCCER
newschain

Graham Alexander adds Joe Efford to Motherwell’s striking options

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander has added American forward Joe Efford to his striking options at Fir Park. Efford, 25, has arrived from Belgian club Waasland-Beveren for an undisclosed fee and signed a deal until the summer of 2023. Alexander told the Motherwell website: “We are very happy to bring Joe...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
114K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy