Michael Smith’s 19th of the season sees Rotherham home

Michael Smith hit his 19th goal of the season to lead Rotherham to a 1-0 win over Cheltenham.

The big striker has been Rotherham’s leading light this season and his latest strike puts him on his best ever goal return.

The win also ensured it was six straight home league wins for the promotion-chasing Millers.

Ben Wiles led the attack early on for the home side and fired just over after getting in down the left-hand side.

The winner came on 24 minutes when Smith latched onto a long ball, held off Will Boyle’s challenge and fired into the bottom corner past Owen Evans.

A stop-start second half probably suited the Millers and the first major chance of the second period fell their way, but striker Freddie Ladapo lashed over when a loose ball fell to him inside the box.

Callum Wright had the best openings for the visitors but he was crowded out when through on goal and then shot straight at Josh Vickers from the edge of the box.

