Will Keane brace helps Wigan down Gillingham and reclaim top spot in League One

By NewsChain Sport
 6 days ago
Wigan returned to the top of Sky Bet League One for the first time in more than two months after overcoming Gillingham in a five-goal thriller at the DW Stadium.

Wigan, on a 16-match unbeaten run, came flying out of the traps and were two goals to the good inside 21 minutes.

First, Gwion Edwards’ eighth-minute cross was turned in by top scorer Will Keane and then Stephen Humphrys played a nice one-two with Edwards before firing into the bottom corner of the net.

With Tom Naylor hitting the bar, and Keane striking a post and seeing another effort headed off the line by Max Ehmer, Wigan would have been wondering how they were not out of sight by half-time.

And those near-misses came back to haunt them when Ben Reeves pulled one back for the Gills within eight minutes of the restart.

Incredibly, Gillingham, without a win in 14 matches, levelled in the 69 minute through Stuart O’Keefe.

But Wigan once again rallied late on to score another important goal, as James McClean’s corner was headed back by Jason Kerr for Keane to turn the ball home from less than a yard to secure a 3-2 win.

Sports
Ryan Porteous back from ban as Hibernian take on Livingston

Hibernian welcome back Ryan Porteous for Saturday’s match at home to Livingston following a three-game suspension. Fellow centre-back Paul Hanlon is likely to remain on the sidelines after missing the midweek draw at Motherwell with a heel injury. Key midfielder Kyle Magennis is still working to build up his...
SOCCER
The Independent

Dickie Bird pays tribute to ‘outstanding man’ Ray Illingworth at his funeral

Past and present Yorkshire and England cricketers were among the mourners at the funeral of Ray Illingworth.Former umpire Dickie Bird was one of those to pay tribute to the former Yorkshire, Leicestershire and England all-rounder, who died on Christmas Day aged 89.“It’s a very very sad day,” said Bird. “I’ve lost a great friend.“He was a great cricketer and, if I had any problems in cricket, I used to give Ray a ring and he used to have a long chat with me.“Obviously I umpired many matches when he was captain of England and he was the finest captain England...
SPORTS
