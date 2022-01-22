ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morecambe come from behind to stun leaders Wycombe

By NewsChain Sport
 6 days ago
came from behind to beat League One leaders Wycombe 3-2 at the Mazuma Stadium.

The Chairboys enjoyed the best possible start when they took the lead after just 90 seconds as Adebayo Akinfenwa headed home Jordan Obita’s left-wing cross.

Morecambe hit back after 39 minutes. Aaron Wildig swung in a left-wing corner and skipper Anthony O’Connor beat his marker to head past Stockdale from close range.

The visitors regained the lead in the 54th minute when Jack Grimmer volleyed superbly past goalkeeper Trevor Carson from the right-hand side of the area after Akinfenwa had flicked on.

The Shrimps came back again and levelled through Jonah Ayunga on the hour after Stockdale had parried out Cole Stockton’s low shot from the edge of the area.

And it was the prolific Stockton who sealed the points six minutes later when he was picked out by Ayunga in the box and volleyed past the stranded Stockdale from six yards.

