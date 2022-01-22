ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC police officer killed, 2nd critical in Harlem shooting

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — A shooting in a Harlem apartment that killed a New York City police officer and left another critically wounded is a call to action to get illegal guns off the streets, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday. The two officers were shot Friday night while...

