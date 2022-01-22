ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Reading The Tea Leaves: Tomlin Searching For New Starting QB

By Jonathan Heitritter
Steelers Depot
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you look at Vegas odds about who will be the opening day starting QB for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022, currently Mason Rudolph is the leader of the clubhouse. The choice of Rudolph makes sense for several different reasons First, he is the only QB currently under contract in Pittsburgh...

steelersdepot.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
On3.com

Pittsburgh Steelers land two key players on list of top NFL free agents for 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers are turning an unprecedented corner in the history of their franchise and plenty of tough decisions will be made with key starters hitting free agency. For the first time in what feels like forever, Mike Tomlin and his staff will enter next season without Ben Roethlisberger. While Tomlin and the Steelers’ brass have proven they can identify and assemble a roster full of young talent like TJ Watt, Chase Claypool, Najee Harris and make free agent moves like the addition of Minkah Fitzpatrick?
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Mariota
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Steelers Signing Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed veteran linebacker John Simon to a futures contract, the team announced Thursday afternoon. Simon was signed off waivers by the Steelers in December after he was released by the Tennessee Titans. The former Ohio State star recorded six tackles in two games for Tennessee but did not register any stats in the one game he played for Pittsburgh.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Report: Raiders Interviewed Steelers’ Brandon Hunt For Vacant GM Job

The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly interviewed Pittsburgh Steelers’ Pro Scouting Coordinator Brandon Hunt for their vacant GM job Tuesday, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. As his tweet notes, Hunt is considered one of the favorites, perhaps the frontrunner, to replace Kevin Colbert. Omar Khan...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Steelers’ Nation Thanks Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger announced the news we’ve all been anticipating for weeks and months now, retiring after 18 great years in the NFL. As expected for a player of his caliber, there’s been a long list of thank you’s and well wishes from teammates, coaches, and fans. Below...
NFL
Steelers Depot

2022 Stock Watch – ILB Joe Schobert – Stock Down

Now that the 2021 season is over, bringing yet another year of disappointment, a fifth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically, where Steelers players stand individually based on what we have seen and are seeing over the course of the season and into the offseason as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future. A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I’ll try to make clear my reasoning. In some cases, it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances, it will be a direct response to something that just happened. Because of this, we can and will see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Tea#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers Depot

2022 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Wyoming LB Chad Muma

From now until the 2022 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, I’ll be profiling Wyoming LB Chad Muma.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly mailbag. Here for the next hour to answer whatever is on our mind as we transition to draft season. Speaking of which, there will not be a mailbag next week. I, along with Jacob Harrison, Jonathan Heitritter, and Tyler Wise will be at the 2022 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. So we’ll be bringing you coverage though, meaning I won’t be around for a mailbag.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Clayton: Aaron Rodgers’ Vaccination Status ‘Could Be A No-No For The Pittsburgh Steelers’

Immediately following his team’s postseason loss, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had some (potentially unintentionally) interesting remarks about his future. While he said that he wasn’t even thinking about it at that point, he did repeatedly mention expecting the team to be much different going forward, and said that he doesn’t want to be a part of a rebuild.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Mead: Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 Awards

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ season is over but we’re going to take this moment to celebrate their year, not dwell on how things ended. Over the next several days, writers from the site will hand out their votes for a slew of black and gold awards. By the end, we’ll tally up all the votes to see who the winners are. Here, at least TJ Watt won’t be snubbed (or will he?).
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Steelers Depot

Ben Roethlisberger Officially Announces His Retirement

Ben Roethlisberger has officially announced his retirement from the NFL. He made the announcement in a video posted via his Twitter account Thursday. “The time has come for me to clean out my locker, hang up my cleats, and continue to be all I can be to my wife and children. I retire from football a truly grateful man,” he says in the video.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Four Steelers Players Ranked In PFF’s Top 140 Pending 2022 Free Agents List

In less than seven weeks from today, the 2022 NFL free agent signing will officially get underway. Not counting retiring quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, currently the Pittsburgh Steelers have 16 players who are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents at the start of the new league year in March. Four of those players, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, cornerback Joe Haden, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon and safety Terrell Edmunds cracked the top 140 list of soon-to-be free agents that Pro Football Focus has now released.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Pavelle: I’m Off The D-Line Train In This Year’s Draft

I participate in a lot of draft discussion both hear and elsewhere, and must fess up to something: I have gotten annoyed at one particular branch of Steeler Nation. It’s the ones who say this:. The defensive line was terrible in 2021, as shown by the awful run defense,...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Steelers Sign EDGE John Simon To Reserve/Future Contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed EDGE rusher John Simon to a Reserve/Futures contract, the team announced moments ago. I’m sure there’s no other news of the day to overshadow such a story. Simon was signed to the Steelers’ practice squad on December 13th after injuries to the team’s...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Rooney Implies Canada Will Remain As Steelers’ OC

In news that I’m sure every Pittsburgh Steelers’ fan will love and endorse, Team President Art Rooney II seemed to confirmed Matt Canada will remain as the team’s offensive coordinator. In a tweet from the PPG’s Gerry Dulac, when asked about the Steelers’ offense, Rooney said Canada will look to improve their struggles next season.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Championship Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well. Welcome to the first Friday Five of the post-Ben Roethlisberger era. Roethlisberger officially announced his retirement Thursday and so the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Steelers’ Nation, will move on without him. It’ll be an important offseason as the team potentially finds his replacement or at the least, a short-term option.
NFL
Steelers Depot

The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers News, Roethlisberger Retirement, Future QB Comments, Cap Talk, Game Picks, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 83 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers and that means we discuss a few more signings that have taken place since Wednesday, in addition to a few other players the team recently worked out.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy