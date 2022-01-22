Celebrate Minnie Mouse and National Polka Dot Day with @MinnieStyle Presents: Virtual Polka Dot Retreat Hosted on Instagram and Inspired by our Favorite Lifestyle Muse

From the Universal Orlando Blog and written by: mediauo. “Universal Monsters: A Tribute to the Creatures of the Night” is Now Open at Universal Studios Florida. Universal Orlando Resort resurrects some of Universal Pictures’ most iconic monsters for an all-new, limited-time Tribute Store – Universal Monsters: A Tribute to the Creatures of the Night. From crumbling tombs to collapsing laboratories, the new merchandise location will transport guests to highly themed environments inspired by Dracula, Wolfman, Mummy, Phantom of the Opera, Frankenstein’s Monster and The Bride of Frankenstein. Guests can check out a variety of Universal Monsters-dedicated merchandise, pose with life-sized photo opps, and even “monster-ize” themselves as caricature artists “stitch” them together with the likeness of their favorite creature.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO