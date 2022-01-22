ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrate Minnie Mouse and National Polka Dot Day with @MinnieStyle Presents: Virtual Polka Dot Retreat Hosted on Instagram and Inspired by our Favorite Lifestyle Muse

By Guest Blog
themainstreetmouse.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Tyler Slater. In honor of National Polka Dot Day, the annual fan holiday honoring Minnie Mouse, @MinnieStyle is hosting virtual sessions – think of them as Minnie moments – on Instagram inspired by our favorite lifestyle muse! Led by talent who encompass her...

www.themainstreetmouse.com

Comments / 0

wtxl.com

Minnie Mouse trading in iconic polka dot dress for pantsuit

Minnie Mouse is getting a brand new outfit. On its Disney Parks Blog website, the company announced that the iconic Disney character would exchange her signature red polka dot dress for a Stella McCartney pantsuit in honor of Disneyland Paris' 30th-anniversary celebration. The new suit consists of a dark blue...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muses#Polka Dot#The Disney Parks Blog
Gothamist.com

Early Addition: Minnie Mouse Is Now A Citizen Of Pantsuit Nation

Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here. Yolanda Vega, the charismatic TV personality who's been the face of New York's lottery for over three decades, is retiring. Woodrow Wilson High School in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney is Celebrating National Polka Dot Day With NEW Interactive Experiences!

Happy National Polka Dot Day everyone! When we think of polka dots and Disney, the first thing that comes to mind is the one and only Minnie Mouse. Whether you want to rock some Minnie ears or grab a special collectible, today’s the day to celebrate everyone’s favorite style icon!
YOGA
themainstreetmouse.com

Rock Your Minnie Style in these Adorable Leggings

Looking to rock your Minnie style in your everyday life? Why not check out these Minnie Style Leggings by Lost Princess Apparel!. Let’s face it, Minnie Mouse is a fashion icon who has greatly influenced the past several decades of history as her style has been recreated time and time again. No animated female character has ever been captured in fashion more times than our girl Minnie, which serves as the inspiration for these epic and timeless leggings!
APPAREL
themainstreetmouse.com

Fall in Love with Black Tap and Yardbird’s February Offers, Downtown Disney

If you’re planning on being at or near the Disneyland Resort next month, we have some fun foodie news. In particular, Downtown Disney!. Black Tap Anaheim will be offering several limited-time sweet offers to celebrate the month of love featuring:. Truffle Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich – crispy chicken, red...
RESTAURANTS
Closer Weekly

‘Love It or List It’ Hosts Hilary Farr and David Visentin Have a Great Friendship! See Their Best Quotes About Each Other

Love It or List It hosts Hilary Farr and David Visentin have established themselves as one of HGTV’s most iconic duos. The first season of the home design show aired in 2008 and was only just the beginning of their friendship. After more than a decade of helping clients find their dream homes, Hilary and David’s bond has withstood the test of time.
TV & VIDEOS
themainstreetmouse.com

Universal Orlando Debuts Tribute Store Celebrating Universal Pictures’ Legendary Classic Monsters

From the Universal Orlando Blog and written by: mediauo. “Universal Monsters: A Tribute to the Creatures of the Night” is Now Open at Universal Studios Florida. Universal Orlando Resort resurrects some of Universal Pictures’ most iconic monsters for an all-new, limited-time Tribute Store – Universal Monsters: A Tribute to the Creatures of the Night. From crumbling tombs to collapsing laboratories, the new merchandise location will transport guests to highly themed environments inspired by Dracula, Wolfman, Mummy, Phantom of the Opera, Frankenstein’s Monster and The Bride of Frankenstein. Guests can check out a variety of Universal Monsters-dedicated merchandise, pose with life-sized photo opps, and even “monster-ize” themselves as caricature artists “stitch” them together with the likeness of their favorite creature.
ORLANDO, FL
ComicBook

Disney World Removes Controversial Names From Attraction

Disney World has removed names from one of Magic Kingdom's oldest attractions, likely to remove a culturally insensitive and dated turn. Earlier this week, Disney World removed two references to "Injun Joe" from its Tom Sawyer's Island attraction at Magic Kingdom. A sign labelling "Injun Joe's Cavern" was pulled from the island itself, while a raft named after the character had its name plank painted over. Disney also painted over the name planks for the other rafts of the attraction, which were named after Tom Sawyer and Becky Thatcher.
LIFESTYLE
themainstreetmouse.com

Sip like a royal with these Disney Princess Contour Glasses!

Looking to elevate your style of glassware to that of the Disney Princesses? Well, here’s your chance with this Disney Princess Contour Glass set on Amazon! This set will not only allow you to enjoy your favorite beverage in a regal fashion but it will also allow you to cheers to “happily ever after” like the royalty that you are!
SHOPPING
themainstreetmouse.com

Love is In the Air with this Sweet Valentine’s Day Gift Guide

From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Becca Goldenberg. Even though I feel like New Year’s was just yesterday, February is somehow right around the corner now, which means—you guessed it—Valentine’s Day is almost here! Not sure what to get that special someone in your life? Or maybe you just want to spoil yourself? Don’t fret; I’ve scoped out some of the sweetest merch available now at Disney Parks, shopDisney.com, and retailers around the world!
SHOPPING
themainstreetmouse.com

Disney Urban Legends Fact or Imagination?

Throughout the many generations of theme park goers and Disney enthusiasts, there have been plenty of rumors and urban legends involving the various Walt Disney parks. From the Haunted Mansion attraction actually being haunted, to Walt himself being cryogenically frozen in Disneyland, there are a lot of stories! How much of it true and how much of it is people’s imagination running wild? Let’s find out!
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Individual wearing skirt reveals they were turned away from bar for not ‘dressing his gender’

An individual has called out a lounge after they were denied entry because they were wearing a skirt and not “dressing his gender”.Pako Zolanski, 25, who goes by the username @pakozolanski on TikTok, recently uploaded a video taken outside of Monticello ATL, a lounge in Marietta, Georgia, where they had gone to celebrate a friend’s birthday.However, in the clip, a manager for the lounge can be seen explaining why the 25-year-old, who uses he/she/they pronouns, according to their TikTok bio, would not be allowed inside.“Let me explain. It’s just like when you go to some places, they say: ‘We can...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

