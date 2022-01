A New York Mills man is under arrest following a physical dispute at an address on New Hartford Street in the village. New York Mills Police say an officer responded to the address for a report of a domestic incident in progress. When the police arrived they say spoke to a man by the name of Allan Recknall who claimed a person he did not know arrived at his home and attacked him. Police say Recknall told them the dispute was over an alleged fraudulent renting of an apartment by Recknall. When police inquired further, they say Recknall became uncooperative, did not assist in identifying the man and refused to press charges.

