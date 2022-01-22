Broadcom Stock Down 20% From Its Highs, Don't Miss The Chance To Buy

I think the dividend is reasonably well covered, which makes this 3.7% yielding stock attractive. The shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM) are basically flat for the past year, against a gain of ~15% for the S&P 500. This relative underperformance, plus the generous dividend yield, put the company on my radar. I’m growing quite nervous about the overall market, and am looking for defensive names, and MSC might fit the bill. I’ll decide whether or not it makes sense to buy the stock by looking at the financial history here, and by considering the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. My financial analysis will be focused on whether the dividend is sustainable or not. In addition, me being me, I’m going to write about the risk-reducing, yield-enhancing potential of put options.

