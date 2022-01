HBO Max Releases Peacemaker’s Full Opening Credits Sequence. Peacemaker aired its first three episodes on HBO Max yesterday. And while each 40-45 minute installment is filled with James Gunn’s usual penchant for gross-out gags and comic action, the highlight of the series so far has easily been the opening credits sequence. Clocking in at over 90-seconds, the neon-soaked opening features the show’s cast members dancing to Wig Wam’s “Do Ya Wanna Taste It?” all while sporting deadpan expressions on their faces. Now, there’s a way to watch the actors get their groove on without booting up HBO Max. The streamer has just released the full musical number on its official YouTube page. You can check out Gunn’s announcement below. Peacemaker’s full opening.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO