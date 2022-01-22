ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

2 Canadian tourists fatally shot, 1 injured at Mexico resort

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=391jJu_0dt0VhTS00

Two Canadian tourists were fatally shot and another person was injured at a Mexican beach resort hotel on Friday, authorities said.

It was the latest attack at a resort on Mexico’s Caribbean coast and occurred at Hotel Xcaret, an all-inclusive resort south of Playa del Carmen, The Washington Post reported. The resort is located near an eco-park popular with tourists that features snorkeling and swimming with dolphins, the newspaper reported.

Quintana Roo state security chief Lucio Hernandez said in a tweet that authorities were searching for a Hotel Xcaret guest in connection with the shooting. He also shared a photo of a man walking with a handgun.

CCTV photos showed the attacker wearing a light blue tracksuit, the BBC reported. In one photo, the man is holding a gun. In another, he appears to hold a mobile phone and a third photo shows him sitting in a lounge chair.

Hernandez said the gun was fired during “an argument among hotel guests,” the news outlet reported.

In a statement, Global Affairs Canada said Canadian officials are aware of the reports, adding that consular officials are contacting Mexican authorities for more information, CBC reported.

The attorney general’s office said that according to Canadian police, the first victim had a history of criminal activity in Canada that included robbery, drugs, and weapons offenses, The Wall Street Journal reported. Police said the second victim also had a criminal record, according to the newspaper.

Friday’s shooting was the latest incident along Mexico’s Mayan Riviera, considered the country’s prime tourist area, The Associated Press reported.

On Nov. 4, two suspected drug dealers were killed on a beach in the coastal resort of Puerto Morelos. Two weeks earlier, a California travel blogger and a German tourist were killed in Tulum, the AP reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
DIY Photography

Mexican photojournalist shot dead in front of his home in Tijuana

Mexican photojournalist, Margarito Martinez (49), was shot dead outside his home in Tijuana. While the police say that the reasons for the attack are still not clear, Martinez had reportedly been threatened. Martinez was found with a gunshot wound to his head on Monday, Al Jazeera writes. The murder was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Mexico#Shooting#Travel Blog#Mexican#Hotel Xcaret#The Washington Post#The Wall Street Journal#Wsj#Cctv#Global Affairs Canada#Cbc#Mayan Riviera#The Associated Press
Daily Mail

Pregnant 23-year-old Nicaraguan migrant is stopped as she wades through frigid river in her attempt to reach the U.S. from Mexico

An eight-months pregnant migrant was rescued by firefighters after she got stuck while attempting to cross from Mexico to the United States in the frigid Rio Grande. The Nicaraguan woman, who was identified only as Jorleni, initially was spotted around 4:45am Sunday standing on an islet in the river by drivers in Piedras Negra, Coahuila. First responders were alerted.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

Accused Cop Killer Oscar Rosales Caught At Texas-Mexico Border

DEL RIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Marshals have captured the man accused of fatally shooting Houston-area deputy Corporal Charles Galloway, 47, on Jan. 23. Corporal Charles Galloway, 47, and Oscar Rosales , 51 (credit: Houston Police Department) Oscar Rosales , 51, was arrested across the border from Del Rio with the help of joint operation marshals, Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force and the Mexican authorities. Rosales is charged with capital murder after allegedly killing Galloway during a traffic stop. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said witnesses saw Rosales fire multiple shots at the deputy. “This is senseless. It makes no sense whatsoever,” Finner said after the incident, adding that Galloway had no time to respond or defend himself. Galloway was with the constable’s office for about 12 and a half years. He mentored and trained numerous younger officers, who were “broken up” over his death. “He was the one who was sitting in the front seat with them. He was the one that was teaching them what to do and how to get home safely to their families. And here we are this evening with the roles reversed.” Galloway is survived by a daughter and a sister. Authorities are beginning the process of returning Rosales to Harris County.  
HOUSTON, TX
Daily Mail

Revealed: 'First image of F35 jet as it was reclaimed from the sea' after crashing into the Mediterranean on take-off, sparking international race to find it

The first image of the F35 that toppled into the Mediterranean Sea during a failed takeoff from HMS Queen Elizabeth has emerged online. The jet suffered a malfunction while accelerating up the ramp of the flight deck before the pilot ejected when the plane reached the top. The incident triggered...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
BBC
The Independent

Over 100 flap shell turtles poisoned in India to stop them from eating illegally-bred fish

Over 100 flap shell turtles were allegedly poisoned to death at a lake near India's western city of Mumbai, in a bid to stop them from feeding on illegally-bred fishes.Conservation workers were reportedly alerted about the incident on Saturday after a local leader asked them to investigate a foul smell around the Gauripada lake in Kalyan area, located 50 kms from the country’s financial capital Mumbai.Since Saturday at least 135 bodies were recovered, while 11 were found alive and rescued by a team of the forest department and volunteers of Wild Animal Reptile Rescue (WARR), according to local media.Suhas Pawar...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Oath Keepers leader’s wife reveals photos of elaborate tunnel ‘escape’ network in backyard

The estranged wife of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, Tasha Adams, has shared images of Mr Rhodes’ “training hole” for his planned “elaborate” network of escape tunnels he allegedly was working to construct in his backyard. A federal judge cited testimony from Ms Adams concerning the tunnels on Wednesday in a court order in which Mr Rhodes was denied bond. He has been charged with seditious conspiracy, as well as other crimes, in connection to his activities surrounding the insurrection on 6 January last year.“Folks if you ever feel tempted to rent a backhoe and dig escape tunnels in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

Mexican National Sentenced For Rushing Cockpit Of Plane Taxiing At LAX, Assaulting Flight Attendant

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Mexican national was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in prison for trying to reach the cockpit of a plane taxiing at LAX and assaulting the flight attendant who tried to stop him. Luis Armando Victoria Dominguez, 34, of La Paz, Mexico, was also ordered to pay $20,132 in restitution. He had pleaded guilty in October 2021 to a count of interference with flight crew members and flight attendant. According to federal prosecutors, Dominguez was a passenger on United Airlines flight 5365, which was being operated by SkyWest Airlines, that was taking off from Los Angeles and was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
83K+
Followers
84K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy