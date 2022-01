A Central New York mother is thankful for the quick actions of a VVS bus driver who saved her daughter's life from a passing vehicle. 13-year-old Allona Lamphier was about to step off the bus after school on Monday, January 24, when a vehicle came driving by, cutting into the Lamphier's driveway to pass. The bus driver was quick enough to put his arm up and tell Allona to wait before stepping out the open door. "I am so grateful for the driver," said Allona's mom Kimi. "He pretty much saved my daughter from a horrible accident, because of his vigilance he stopped her right before stepping off."

